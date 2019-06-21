A sweet and tangy summer classic

ABOVE PHOTO: Lemon Bars
Family Features
While lemon is a traditional summer flavor, you can add a little extra to your gatherings – from picnics and brunches – with this classic dessert. Quick and easy to make, these Lemon Bars feature a soft crust and a tangy, sweet filling topped with powdered sugar.
Find more recipes perfect for summer at Culinary.net.
Lemon Bars
Recipe adapted from Better Homes and Gardens
Nonstick cooking spray
2 cups, plus 3 tablespoons, all-purpose flour, divided
1/2 cup powdered sugar, plus additional, for topping
2 tablespoons cornstarch
1/4 teaspoon salt
3/4 cup butter
4 eggs, lightly beaten
1 1/2 cups granulated sugar
1 teaspoon lemon zest
3/4 cup lemon juice
1/4 cup light cream, half-and-half or milk
Heat oven to 350° F.
Line 9-by-13-inch baking pan with foil; allow overhang. Grease foil with nonstick cooking spray; set aside.
In large bowl, whisk 2 cups flour, 1/2 cup powdered sugar, cornstarch and salt.
Using pastry blender, cut in butter until mixture resembles crumbs. Press mixture into bottom of baking pan. Bake 18-20 minutes.
To make filling: In medium bowl, whisk eggs, sugar, remaining flour, lemon zest, lemon juice and light cream.
Pour filling over hot crust. Bake 15-20 minutes.
Cool completely on wire rack.
Grasp foil overhang and lift from pan. Cut into bars. Sprinkle powdered sugar over bars before serving.
