Sunday June 23, 2019

21 Jun 2019

A sweet and tangy summer classic

ABOVE PHOTO: Lemon Bars

Family Features

While lemon is a traditional summer flavor, you can add a little extra to your gatherings – from picnics and brunches – with this classic dessert. Quick and easy to make, these Lemon Bars feature a soft crust and a tangy, sweet filling topped with powdered sugar.

Find more recipes perfect for summer at Culinary.net.

Lemon Bars

Recipe adapted from Better Homes and Gardens

Nonstick cooking spray

2 cups, plus 3 tablespoons, all-purpose flour, divided

1/2 cup powdered sugar, plus additional, for topping

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1/4 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup butter

4 eggs, lightly beaten

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

1 teaspoon lemon zest

3/4 cup lemon juice

1/4 cup light cream, half-and-half or milk

Heat oven to 350° F.

Line 9-by-13-inch baking pan with foil; allow overhang. Grease foil with nonstick cooking spray; set aside.

In large bowl, whisk 2 cups flour, 1/2 cup powdered sugar, cornstarch and salt.

Using pastry blender, cut in butter until mixture resembles crumbs. Press mixture into bottom of baking pan. Bake 18-20 minutes.

To make filling: In medium bowl, whisk eggs, sugar, remaining flour, lemon zest, lemon juice and light cream.

Pour filling over hot crust. Bake 15-20 minutes.

Cool completely on wire rack. 

Grasp foil overhang and lift from pan. Cut into bars. Sprinkle powdered sugar over bars before serving.

