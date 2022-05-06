A simple, savory meal to show Mom your appreciation

FAMILY FEATURES

Whether you’re celebrating a special day or simply looking for an excuse to show her the love she deserves, giving Mom the gift of time to explore her hobbies and interests is a treasure she’ll surely appreciate. Providing her with those extra moments can be as easy as creating a meal that gives her back the time to enjoy her passions and hobbies.

You don’t have to be an experienced chef to make a dish you’ll be proud to share. Simply putting your heart into preparing a meal you can enjoy together is sure to send a strong message about how much you appreciate the time and love she pours into you. A simple, savory treat like these Caramelized Onion, Mushroom and Bacon Pierogies may look and taste fancy, but you can whip them up in next to no time at all.

Make cooking a breeze and put a smile on your mom’s face with easy-to-prepare Mrs. T’s Pierogies, which are pasta pockets stuffed with creamy mashed potatoes, cheesy goodness, and other big, bold flavors. You can find full or mini sized versions in the frozen food section in 13 flavors. If you want to try your hand with other dishes, these pierogies are versatile; you can boil, bake, sauté, fry or grill them.

Caramelized Onion, Mushroom and Bacon Pierogies

4 strips bacon, chopped

3 small onions, thinly sliced

1/3 cup baby bella mushrooms, thinly sliced

2 teaspoons fresh thyme

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons butter

1 box Mrs. T’s Classic Cheddar Pierogies

In pan over medium-high heat, cook bacon until tips begin to crisp.

With bacon and drippings still in pan, add onions, mushrooms, thyme, balsamic vinegar, sugar and salt. Cook 2-3 minutes until onions begin to brown. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer, covered with lid, 10-15 minutes; stir occasionally. Set aside.

In clean skillet, melt butter and saute pierogies according to package directions.

Top pierogies with caramelized onion mixture before serving.