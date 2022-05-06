Image

1:49 AM / Saturday May 7, 2022

Independence Blue Cross
6 May 2022

A simple, savory meal to show Mom your appreciation

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
May 6, 2022 Category: Food And Beverage Posted by:

FAMILY FEATURES

Whether you’re celebrating a special day or simply looking for an excuse to show her the love she deserves, giving Mom the gift of time to explore her hobbies and interests is a treasure she’ll surely appreciate. Providing her with those extra moments can be as easy as creating a meal that gives her back the time to enjoy her passions and hobbies.

You don’t have to be an experienced chef to make a dish you’ll be proud to share. Simply putting your heart into preparing a meal you can enjoy together is sure to send a strong message about how much you appreciate the time and love she pours into you. A simple, savory treat like these Caramelized Onion, Mushroom and Bacon Pierogies may look and taste fancy, but you can whip them up in next to no time at all. 

Make cooking a breeze and put a smile on your mom’s face with easy-to-prepare Mrs. T’s Pierogies, which are pasta pockets stuffed with creamy mashed potatoes, cheesy goodness, and other big, bold flavors. You can find full or mini sized versions in the frozen food section in 13 flavors. If you want to try your hand with other dishes, these pierogies are versatile; you can boil, bake, sauté, fry or grill them.

Visit: www.mrstspierogies.com to find more recipe inspiration to celebrate Mom.

Caramelized Onion, Mushroom and Bacon Pierogies

4  strips bacon, chopped

3  small onions, thinly sliced

1/3  cup baby bella mushrooms, thinly sliced

Image

2  teaspoons fresh thyme

1  tablespoon balsamic vinegar

1  tablespoon sugar

1/2  teaspoon salt

2  tablespoons butter

1  box Mrs. T’s Classic Cheddar Pierogies

In pan over medium-high heat, cook bacon until tips begin to crisp.

With bacon and drippings still in pan, add onions, mushrooms, thyme, balsamic vinegar, sugar and salt. Cook 2-3 minutes until onions begin to brown. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer, covered with lid, 10-15 minutes; stir occasionally. Set aside.

In clean skillet, melt butter and saute pierogies according to package directions.

Top pierogies with caramelized onion mixture before serving.

Related Posts

A Savory, Crowd-Pleasing Breakfast Savory Summer Grilling A festive meal to remember
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Week In Review

With abortion in jeopardy, minority women have most to lose

May 6, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Shannon Brewer, Jackson Women’s Health Organization director, sits in her office...

Go With The-Flo

Le Toya Luckett, Romeo Miller, and Keith David star in “A Miracle Before Christmas”

May 6, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Le Toya Luckett (Photo courtesy: Florence Anthony) By Flo Anthony Le...

Stateside

Mail ballots, office hours and dropbox locations for 2022 Primary Election

May 6, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email The initial mailing of requested ballots for the 2022 Primary and Special Elections...

Seniors

Know Your Kidneys: How to prevent and manage kidney disease

April 29, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email FAMILY FEATURES You may not think much about your kidneys unless there’s a...

Food And Beverage

What’s Cookin’? Creamy Vegan Lemon Garlic Salad Dressing

May 6, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email Tweet Share Pin Email Related Posts What’s Cookin’? Garlic & Herb Vegan Cheese...

Travel

Five  must-have items when choosing an all-inclusive resort

March 11, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT Warm sand between your toes, a cool drink in your hand, the...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff