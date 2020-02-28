Image

4:11 AM / Saturday February 29, 2020

Visit Dorchester
28 Feb 2020

A Savory, Crowd-Pleasing Breakfast

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
February 28, 2020 Category: Food And Beverage Posted by:

Culinary.net

When you need a breakfast to feed a large group, this Biscuit-Sausage Mushroom Casserole is a perfect option. The savory aromas of sausage and bacon are almost sure to have your guests standing in line with a plate and fork in hand.

Biscuit-Sausage Mushroom Casserole

Biscuit-Sausage Mushroom Casserole

1 package (16 ounces) pork sausage

1 package (12 ounces) bacon, chopped

8 tablespoons butter, divided

1/2 cup flour

4 cups milk

1 package (8 ounces) mushrooms, sliced

12 eggs

1 can (5 ounces) evaporated milk

1/2 teaspoon salt

nonstick cooking spray 

1 can (12 ounces) flaky biscuits

In pan over medium-high heat, cook pork sausage until thoroughly cooked, stirring frequently. Remove from heat and drain sausage. Set aside.

Chop bacon into small pieces. In separate pan over medium-high heat, cook bacon until thoroughly cooked. Remove from heat and drain bacon. Set aside.

In saucepan over medium heat, melt 6 tablespoons butter. Add flour; whisk until smooth. Cook on low heat 1 minute, stirring constantly. Gradually stir in milk. Cook until bubbly and thickened. Add sausage, bacon and mushrooms; mix well. Set aside

In large bowl, combine eggs, evaporated milk and salt. Using whisk, beat until blended. 

In saucepan over medium heat, melt remaining butter. Add egg mixture; cook until firm but moist, stirring occasionally.

Pre-heat oven to 350 F.

Image

Spray 13-by-9-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.

Spoon half the egg mixture into bottom of baking dish. Top with half the gravy mixture. Repeat layers.

Separate biscuit dough and cut into quarters. Top sauce with biscuit quarters, points facing up.

Bake 20-25 minutes, or until mixture is heated and biscuits are golden brown.

For more breakfast recipes, visit Culinary.net

Related Posts

Bigger, Better Breakfast Bites Crowd-pleasing game day grilling Crowd-Pleasing Easter Brunch
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Commentary

Kerner Report set standard for what a serious presidential candidate should champion

February 28, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email By Jesse Jackson TriceEdneyWire.com As the Democratic presidential primaries move onto Nevada, South...

Color Of Money

Meet the entrepreneur who is helping Detroit’s Black-owned businesses to survive and thrive

February 28, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Jennyfer Crawford, founder of All Things Detroit blacknews.com Detroit, — Small...

Oasis

City launches application for Mayor’s Commission on Faith-Based and Interfaith Affairs

February 28, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Rev. Naomi Washington-Leapheart The Mayor’s Office of Public Engagement today announced...

Week In Review

Pioneering Black mathematician Katherine Johnson dies

February 28, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Katherine Johnson (AP photo) ASSOCIATED PRESS HAMPTON, Va. — NASA says...

Sun Report

Generational split among Black voters could hurt Biden

February 28, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during services,...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of March 1

February 28, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email All Signs: As I write this, it is the first day of the...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff