A Hearty Breakfast to Start Your Day

Culinary.net
For a simple yet satisfying breakfast idea, try this easy and delicious recipe for Cheesy Hash Browns.
Find more breakfast recipes at Culinary.net.
Cheesy Hash Browns
2 teaspoons canola oil
1 onion, chopped
1 bell pepper, chopped
1 pound frozen hash browns, thawed
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
4 ounces ham, diced
5 cheese slices
2 garlic cloves, minced
In skillet, heat oil. Add onion; cook 5-7 minutes. Add bell pepper and garlic; cook 3-5 minutes. Add hash browns, salt, pepper and ham; cook 18-20 minutes until golden brown, stirring occasionally.
Top with cheese slices; cook until melted.
Stir into hash brown mixture.
Leave a Comment