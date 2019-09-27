Image

6:57 AM / Saturday September 28, 2019

Visit Dorchester
27 Sep 2019

A Hearty Breakfast to Start Your Day

September 27, 2019

Culinary.net

For a simple yet satisfying breakfast idea, try this easy and delicious recipe for Cheesy Hash Browns.

Find more breakfast recipes at Culinary.net.

Cheesy Hash Browns 

Image

2 teaspoons canola oil

1 onion, chopped

1 bell pepper, chopped

1 pound frozen hash browns, thawed

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

4 ounces ham, diced

5 cheese slices

2 garlic cloves, minced

In skillet, heat oil. Add onion; cook 5-7 minutes. Add bell pepper and garlic; cook 3-5 minutes. Add hash browns, salt, pepper and ham; cook 18-20 minutes until golden brown, stirring occasionally.

Top with cheese slices; cook until melted. 

Stir into hash brown mixture.

