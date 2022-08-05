Image

7:16 PM / Friday August 5, 2022

Independence Blue Cross
5 Aug 2022

A grilled take on a traditional Italian meal

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
August 5, 2022 Category: Food And Beverage Posted by:

FAMILY FEATURES

Summer is known for grilling, but evenings spent around the grill are no longer just for hot dogs and burgers. This summer, impress family and friends with creative new recipes that put a spin on your traditional go-to meals.

To start, try bringing other cultural influences to the table. Get inspired by this Sweet Italian Sausage Polenta, starring flavor-packed Carando Sweet Italian Sausage and vinegar-laced peppers over soft, creamy polenta. Simple and satisfying, this recipe may just earn a permanent spot on your summer menu.

Whether you’re grilling for neighbors or gathering the family for a weeknight meal, the sausage is convenient, easy to prepare and can help turn any occasion into a memorable one. Made from 100% pork and loaded with traditional Italian herbs and spices, it pairs perfectly with this creamy polenta, as well as pizzas, sandwiches, kebabs and more.

Find more ways to put your own spin on summer grilling at: Carando.com.

Sweet Italian Sausage Polenta

Total time: 35 minutes

Servings: 4

1  package Carando Sweet Italian Sausage

8  cups chicken stock

2  cups dry polenta

8  tablespoons unsalted butter

1/2  cup Parmesan cheese, grated

3  tablespoons olive oil

1  red bell pepper, julienned

1  yellow bell pepper, julienned

1  medium yellow onion, julienned

1  tablespoon fresh garlic, minced

1/4  cup white wine

1/4  cup red wine vinegar

2  tablespoons honey

2  teaspoons oregano

Heat grill to medium-low. Grill sausages 15-20 minutes, using tongs to turn frequently; reserve.

In heavy-bottomed pot, whisk stock and polenta; bring to boil. Cook, stirring frequently, about 15 minutes, or until thick and creamy.

Remove polenta from heat and whisk in butter and cheese. Reserve until ready to serve.

Heat pan over medium-high heat. Add olive oil, peppers, onions and garlic; and saute until vegetables soften and just begin to color.

Deglaze pan with white wine and reduce by half. Add vinegar, honey and oregano; cook until reduced by half.

Image

Add sausages to pan to warm.

When sausages are warm, place polenta on large platter then top with sausages, peppers and onions.

Related Posts

Feed body and soul by giving your next Italian meal a nutritious twist Spice up summer with grilled kebabs Fresh summer flavors with grilled grass-fed lamb 
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Education

Pennsylvania universities reject GOP call to freeze tuition

August 5, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email By Brooke Schultz ASSOCIATED PRESS  HARRISBURG, Pa. — Four Pennsylvania universities said last...

Entertainment

Atlanta’s image challenged by facts of 1906 race massacre

August 5, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email By Michael Warren associated press ATLANTA— Everyone who moves through downtown Atlanta today...

Health

Back-to-school quiz for parents: Put your vaccination knowledge to the test

August 5, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT It’s that time of year: Kids are squeezing in the last seconds...

Stateside

Justices uphold Pennsylvania’s 2019 mail-in voting expansion

August 5, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Workers count Philadelphia’s mail ballots for the May 18 primary election...

Color Of Money

How much does a funeral cost?

August 5, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT When a death occurs, it’s normal to wonder – and even worry...

Food And Beverage

What’s Cookin’? Jackfruit Stew

August 5, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email Tweet Share Pin Email Related Posts What’s Cookin’?: 7 Bean Stew What’s Cookin’?...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff