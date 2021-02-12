A fresh, favorful take on family dinner

Image

A fresh, flavorful take on family dinner

If your family ever gets stuck in a dinner routine rut, it can feel like you’re eating the same recipes over and over again.

However, this fresh and unique recipe for Cuban Chicken with Salsa Fresca might inspire you to think outside the culinary box and give your family members the satisfactory flavor they desire at dinnertime. With fresh ingredients and a wholesome flavor, this meal is perfect to add to your dinner menu rotation.

The chicken is full of flavor and baked using multiple seasonings to create a Cuban-like taste. The salsa fresca, which is added on top of the chicken, is a tad sweet with grapefruit segments and juice, but also satisfying with jicama, onion, cilantro and jalapeno. It adds so much color to your plate, and all these flavors mash together for something unique and special. 

To start, create the marinade for your chicken and let it rest to allow all those wonderful spices to do their jobs. Set it in the fridge for 30 minutes or more. 

Next, it’s time to make the salsa fresca. Start by chopping red onion and jicama then add grapefruit and jalapeno to the mix. Add grapefruit juice, olive oil and, finally, cilantro. Stir well with a large spoon until everything is combined. 

Once the chicken is baked, cut it and assemble. The final result is a juicy chicken breast with a sweet yet crisp salsa topping. The flavors in this dish harmonize together to bring you a bite you have likely never experienced before.  

This meal is also nutritious with fresh fruit and lean chicken, so it’s a meal almost anyone can enjoy, even if you’re on a healthy eating kick. 

Find more recipes and family dinner ideas at Culinary.net.

Cuban Chicken with Salsa Fresca

Cuban Chicken with Salsa Fresca

Servings: 5

Image

1  cup grapefruit juice

2  tablespoons olive oil

2  teaspoons garlic powder

2  teaspoons cumin

2  teaspoons paprika

1  teaspoon crushed red pepper

1 1/4  pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts

Salsa Fresca:

1  cup grapefruit segments

1/2  jicama, cubed

1/2  red onion, chopped

3/4  cup grapefruit juice

4  tablespoons olive oil

1/2  cup fresh cilantro, chopped

1  jalapeno pepper, chopped

Heat oven to 400 F.

In large bowl, mix grapefruit juice, oil, garlic powder, cumin, paprika and red pepper until combined. Add chicken to bowl and turn to coat. Refrigerate 30 minutes or longer.

To make salsa fresca: In medium bowl, mix grapefruit segments, jicama, red onion, grapefruit juice, olive oil, cilantro and jalapeno pepper until combined. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Remove chicken from marinade. Place chicken in baking dish. Bake 25-30 minutes until chicken is cooked through.

Serve chicken with salsa fresca.

