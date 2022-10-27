Image

12:29 PM / Thursday October 27, 2022

Independence Blue Cross
27 Oct 2022

Ye kicked out of Skechers’ headquarters in California, showed up uninvited and unannounced

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
October 27, 2022 Category: Entertainment Posted by:

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The rapper formerly known as Kanye West was escorted out of the California-based headquarters of athletic shoemaker Skechers after he showed up unannounced Wednesday, a day after Adidas ended its partnership with the artist following his antisemitic remarks.

The Grammy winner, who legally changed his name to Ye, “arrived unannounced and without invitation” at Skechers corporate headquarters in Manhattan Beach, southwest of Los Angeles, the company said.

“Considering Ye was engaged in unauthorized filming, two Skechers executives escorted him and his party from the building after a brief conversation,” according to a company statement.

“Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West,” the company said. “We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech.”

The rapper’s Instagram account — which had been suspended over antisemitic comments — resumed posting Tuesday night. A new message showing a screen grab of a text message that appeared to be from a contact at a high-profile law firm spelled out when Ye could resume making apparel and new shoe designs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Details of the message could not be verified; email messages sent to representatives for Ye weren’t immediately returned.

For weeks, Ye has made antisemitic comments in interviews and social media, including a Twitter post earlier this month that he would soon go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” an apparent reference to the U.S. defense readiness condition scale known as DEFCON. His posts led to his suspension from both Twitter and Instagram.

He apologized for the tweet on Monday.

On Tuesday, sportswear manufacturer Adidas announced that it was ending a partnership with Ye that helped make him a billionaire, saying it doesn’t tolerate antisemitism and hate speech.

The German sneaker giant said it expected that the decision to immediately stop production of its Yeezy products would cause a hit to its net income of up to 250 million euros ($246 million).

The company had stuck with Ye through other controversies after he suggested slavery was a choice and called the COVID-19 vaccine the “mark of the beast.”

Other companies also have announced they were cutting ties with Ye, including Foot Locker, Gap, TJ Maxx, JPMorgan Chase bank and Vogue magazine. An MRC documentary about him was also scrapped.

Related Posts

Philadelphia NAACP Chapter President Min. Rodney Muhammad issues statement regarding Facebook post Former Johnson Publishing headquarters to become a residential building Philadelphia among 20 finalists for 2nd Amazon headquarters
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Local

AACC to host Annual Meeting and Awards Ceremony Oct. 26

October 20, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email On October 26, the African-American Chamber of Commerce of PA, NJ & DE...

Stateside

Fetterman, Oz debate

October 26, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — More than five months after experiencing a stroke, Pennsylvania Democrat...

Week In Review

91-year-old activist releases 1st statement since stabbing

October 20, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Jean McGuire, then executive director of METCO, speak at a news...

Health

Support brain health: Simple ways to add to your wellness routine

October 20, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email Family Features When most people think of wellness, diet and exercise are the...

Food And Beverage

Put a plant-based twist on holiday baking

October 20, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Brulee Pumpkin Pie  Family Features Flavorful desserts are a staple of...

Politics

EXPLAINER: What is the Strategic Petroleum Reserve?

October 20, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: An undated photo provided by the Department of Energy shows crude...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff