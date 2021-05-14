Image

9:18 PM / Friday May 14, 2021

14 May 2021

‘X Gon’ Give It to Ya’: New DMX album out on May 28

May 14, 2021 Category: Entertainment

ABOVE PHOTO: DMX (Evan Agostini via AP)

By Mesfin Fekadu

ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK — A new album from DMX will be released later this month.

Image

DMX’s longtime producer and collaborator, Grammy winner Swizz Beatz, announced on Monday that “EXODUS” will feature new material and drop on May 28.

“My brother X was one of the most pure and rare souls I’ve ever met. He lived his life dedicated to his family and music. Most of all, he was generous with his giving and loved his fans beyond measure. This album, X couldn’t wait for his fans all around the world to hear and show just how much he valued each and every single person that has supported him unconditionally,” Swizz Beatz said in a statement.

The posthumous album will be released on Def Jam, where DMX released most of his albums and made music history. The Grammy-nominated performer’s first five albums all debuted at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard 200 albums chart. His hits include “Get at Me Dog,” “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem,” “Party Up (Up in Here)” and “X Gon’ Give It to Ya.”

DMX, whose birth name was Earl Simmons, died last month at age 50. His life and legacy was celebrated at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, where Kanye West, Nas, Busta Rhymes and members of DMX’s Ruff Ryders collective — Swizz Beatz, Eve, The Lox — attended and spoke highly of the rapper.

His last album, “Undisputed,” was released in 2012.

