Image

9:02 AM / Tuesday February 25, 2020

Visit Dorchester
24 Feb 2020

Wrongly convicted man’s journey from inmate to lawyer fuels Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s new show, ‘For Life’

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
February 24, 2020 Category: Entertainment Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO: Tyla Harris as Jasmine, Nicholas Pinnock as Aaron Wallace, Joy Bryant as Marie in the new crime drama series, “For Life”. (Photo Credit: ABC/Giovanni Rufino) 

Rapper’s new ABC drama draws on true story of a New Jerseyan who received a 70 year ‘kingpin’ sentence and studied law behind bars to free himself

By Ronda Racha Penrice, Urban News Service

A Division of Zenger News

Billboards in urban areas and a robust ad blitz for a new Tuesday-night ABC drama promise something grittier than broadcast networks typically deliver. “For Life” adapts the real-life story of Isaac Wright Jr., a falsely convicted man who studied law in prison and won his own freedom.

Produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, “For Life” follows Aaron Wallace — the fictionalized Wright Jr.—while he navigates prison as an attorney representing fellow inmates as he plots his own freedom. Wallace also must deal with the emotional anguish of being separated from his wife and daughter.

Jackson, whose juggernaut “Power” just wrapped its series finale Sunday on Starz, is high on “For Life” because of its grounding in Wright Jr.’s real-life journey.  

“What attracted me to the story is, I almost didn’t believe it when he was explaining to me what his journey was like,” Jackson told Urban News Service in a phone interview. “It’s like a unicorn. It’s not like one in a million; it’s like there’s only one.”

“He’s the first person convicted in the state of New Jersey under the [drug] kingpin act back then and sentenced to 70 years plus life. That’s only 30 years more than El Chapo. It’s extreme,” he continued.“It’s a completely different perspective. Because he couldn’t find a lawyer who could see his case from a positive perspective, he ended up representing himself. He spent seven years in prison studying law.”

Image

Wright Jr. waited nine years after his release to be recognized as an attorney. But before he became a free man, he won cases for more than 20 other inmates: reduced sentences for some, freedom for others. To bring the series to life Jackson tapped Hank Steinberg, who created the Emmy Award winning CBS hit, “Without A Trace.” Eager to capture the story’s essence, Jackson asked Steinberg to sit down with Wright Jr.

“When you’re using your imagination to develop the character you’re not identifying with the circumstances, feelings, everything that connect to why, how the person’s temperament would be,” Jackson said. “And when you actually talk to the person across from you, you can kind of see how these sort of things developed. It helps give you a more intense perspective of the person’s character and how an experience went.”

Steinberg found the meetings helpful.

 “I sat with Isaac for long periods of time and just heard all the stories and really learned,” he said. “I mean I’ve never been to prison before. I’ve never even visited a prison before this. So, he really explained to me the subcultures and how it works, and this really fascinating relationship with the warden.”

Wright Jr., an executive producer on “For Life,” said Nicholas Pinnock’s portrayal got to him.

 “It’s not only been an exciting time for me, but also a rollercoaster in sense that they’re been great times and there’s been times when his performance has churned up certain emotions that have never been stirred up in me before. So, he’s done an incredible job,” Pinnock said. The British actor connected with Wright Jr’s story and believes many others will too.

“I think anyone from anywhere can identify with certain aspects of what a lot of the characters are going through, because it’s not just about prison reform,” he said. “It’s about loss. It’s about hope, it’s about struggle. It’s about fighting for something you believe in. There’s so many different things that people will identify with.”

Joy Bryant plays Wallace’s wife Marie. She worked with Jackson on “Get Rich or Die Tryin’,” the rapper’s biopic in which he made his film acting debut playing himself.

“I think one of the reasons why I connected with her is that I have loved ones who are formerly incarcerated. I have two great girlfriends who have partners who were formerly incarcerated,” she said. “I remember what it was like for them doing that bid with their partner, so I had an understanding of what someone like Marie would go through because of those personal connections.” Steinberg believes “For Life” will resonate with audiences and score big because it’s a broadcast series that carries the magic and energy of a cable TV hit.

“We wanted this show to be as gritty as it could be for network TV,” he said, “and I think it feels that way. It feels like a cable show on network TV. And the deeper into it goes, you’ll feel it even more and more.”

Related Posts

Default ThumbnailLawyer: No background check done on Jackson doctor Chicago pays up: $5.5 million reparations for wrongly convicted Black men Brooklyn District Attorney Kenneth Thompson won PA Innocence Project's Hero of Justice Award. Photo courtesy of: broolynda.orgFighting for the Wrongly Convicted: PA Innocence Project Holds Annual Celebration at WHYY
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Commentary

Has conservative evangelicalism reached a dangerous moment of its own making?

February 24, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Rev. Joel Edwards, general director of the British Evangelical Alliance, speaking...

Color Of Money

Ease into cord cutting with four easy steps

February 24, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT Ditching cable for what are known as “streaming” services like Netflix, Hulu,...

Oasis

New leader of Philadelphia Catholic archdiocese installed

February 24, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Archbishop Nelson Perez (AP Photo/Corey Perrine) associated press The 1.3 million...

Week In Review

National Black News Channel makes debut

February 24, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: In this Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, photo, Black News Channel Chairman...

Sun Report

Debate night brawl: Bloomberg, Sanders attacked by rivals

February 24, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: From left, Democratic presidential candidates, former New York City Mayor Mike...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of Feb. 23

February 24, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email All Signs: Here’s the lay of the land for this week. (Actually, it’s...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff