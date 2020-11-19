Image

7:55 AM / Friday November 20, 2020

Independence Blue Cross
19 Nov 2020

Wrongful death lawsuit filed over Naya Rivera’s drowning

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
November 19, 2020 Category: Entertainment Posted by:

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed over the drowning of “Glee” actor Naya Rivera, who died this summer while boating with her 4-year-old son on a California lake.

The suit, filed Tuesday, blames Ventura County and managers of Lake Piru for her accidental death on July 8 at the lake northwest of Los Angeles. It was filed on behalf of her son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, by Ryan Dorsey — Rivera’s ex-husband and the boy’s father and guardian — and also on behalf of her estate.

Rivera, 33, had rented a pontoon boat on the lake. Her son was found sleeping and alone on the drifting boat later that afternoon.

Rivera’s body was found floating in a 30-foot-deep area of the lake five days later. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said Rivera’s body was most likely trapped in thick vegetation underwater for several days before floating to the top.

An autopsy report said Rivera was a good swimmer and listed her death as an accident.

But the lawsuit said negligence was involved. It said the pontoon boat lacked a safely accessible ladder, radio, rope, anchor or other equipment to keep swimmers from being separated from the boat.

It also didn’t have a life preserver or other flotation or lifesaving devices, according to the suit.

The man who rented Rivera the boat has said she declined a life vest, but he put one aboard anyway.

The suit also said there weren’t any signs in the area warning “of the lake’s strong currents, low visibility, high winds” and other dangers even though at least 26 people have drowned there since the lake opened in 1959.

“While Naya and Josey were swimming, the boat started to be carried away — likely by the current and wind, which gusted up to 21 mph that afternoon,” according to the lawsuit.

Image

Inaccurate reports had said that Rivera boosted the boy back aboard the boat but he managed to get aboard by himself, according to the suit.

The boy heard Rivera cry for help as she struggled to get back to the boat before she disappeared, the suit said.

Rivera may not have known that her son had made it to the boat “but she surely knew that she was dying and would not make it back to her son,” the suit contends.

A call seeking comment from Ventura County wasn’t immediately returned Wednesday night. A county spokesperson declined to comment to Fox News, saying the county hadn’t been served with the lawsuit.

Related Posts

Sheriff: ‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera saved son before drowning Default ThumbnailCitgo named in lawsuit alleging wrongful termination because of race Default ThumbnailActress Natalie Wood’s 1981 drowning now considered a ‘suspicious death’
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Sports

Lee Elder honored by Masters with scholarship and a tee shot

November 13, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Lee Elder, first Black golfer to participate in the Masters Tournament...

Go With The-Flo

Rumors floating about Common and Tiffany Haddish breaking up are a bold-faced lie

November 13, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Common (Photo: Jaguar PS / Shutterstock) By Florence Anthony John Legend...

Style

Colorful kitchen inspiration

November 13, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email Five impactful, on-trend cabinet stylings Family Features The kitchen is the heart of...

Health

New study on heart health: Get more omega-3s

November 13, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT If you’re trying to improve your heart health, chances are you’re doing...

Seniors

Veterans Day 2020: A different time, and a time to make a difference

November 13, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT We hear a lot today about recognizing those people who have made...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of November 15

November 13, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email All Signs: On Tuesday this week, Mercury will oppose Uranus, which will trigger...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff