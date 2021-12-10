Winter traditions return to Dilworth Park

CENTERCITYPHILA.ORG

(PHOTOS COURTESY WWW.CENTERCITYPHILA.ORG)

Some of Philadelphia’s favorite winter traditions have returned to Dilworth Park. Visitors of all ages can enjoy a dramatic seasonal transformation as fountains are replaced by the Rothman Orthopaedic Institute Ice Rink and reindeer topiaries take up winter residence on the Greenfield Lawn.

In addition, a full lineup of free entertainment is planned, including the Deck the Hall Light Show, the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market and Rothman Orthopaedic Institute Cabin.

Dilworth Park’s winter season began with the opening of the Wintergarden on the Greenfield Lawn presented by TD Bank. Featuring festive décor, playful topiaries and twinkling lights, the Wintergarden is an oasis for visitors to pause amid the festive bustle of Center City. Warm mulled cider, available to guests 21 and over, and other beverages are available for purchase from the Chaddsford Winery kiosk located within the space.

The Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market is back with over 40 local vendors. Visitors can begin their holiday shopping while strolling through this unique outdoor market. Find handcrafted jewelry, artwork, home décor, clothing, local Victory Brewing Company Hop Hazer and much more.

Dilworth Park’s Deck the Hall Light Show returns to illuminate the west façade of Philadelphia’s historic City Hall. The colorful projections will run on a non-stop loop, helping to highlight and animate the building’s unique architecture. Produced with support from the Center City District and 6abc, the display was created by Philadelphia-based art and design studio Klip Collective.

The Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink will remain open daily through February 27, 2022. Online reservations for timed, 90-minute skating sessions are encouraged. To view skating session times and purchase tickets, visit: www.rothman rink.ticketsocket.com.. Admission is $5 for children 10 and younger, and $7 for adults; skate rental is $10 per person and discounts are available for groups of 10 or more.

Guests with pre-purchased tickets must check in at the ticket window upon arrival. In-person sales, based on availability, will also be offered onsite. Patrons can also reserve lockers ahead of time and purchase locks during check-in.

Relax with a visit to the Rothman Orthopaedics Cabin, decorated with elements reminiscent of a cozy ski chalet. Spacious seating is provided for diners ready to enjoy hearty seasonal dishes and sweet bites – perfect for fueling up between skating sessions and shopping trips. Adults 21 and older can enjoy cocktails made with Maker’s Mark Bourbon and Suntory’s Haku Vodka. Favorites like Stella Artois and Michelob Ultra will also be offered. Head outside to the PNC Terrace to enjoy toasty fire pits.

“We’re excited to kick off another season of The Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink and Cabin at Dilworth Park,” said Alexander R. Vaccaro, MD, PhD, MBA, president of Rothman Orthopaedic Institute, Richard H. Rothman professor and chairman of the Department of Orthopaedics, and professor of neurosurgery at Thomas Jefferson University and Hospitals. “Year after year, we look forward to the rink opening and providing the people of Greater Philadelphia a fun and safe place to celebrate the holiday season. Special thank you to the team at Center City District for creating this amazing space and continuing to raise the bar every season.”

This season’s events and amenities include:

Wintergarden on the Greenfield Lawn presented by TD Bank

Through April 3, 2022

An open-air greenspace filled with lights, topiaries, and rustic décor — perfect for photo-ops and relaxing strolls. A Chaddsford Winery kiosk offers warm mulled cider for purchase to guests 21 and older. The Albert M. Greenfield Foundation has provided additional support for this season’s Wintergarden.

TD is also proud to support the Wintergarden to create a healthier and more sustainable Center City.

Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink

Daily, Through February 27, 2022

Experience the city’s most-anticipated wintertime destination, open 7 days a week. Reservations are encouraged for timed, 90-minute skating sessions. Purchase tickets online ahead of time, and find the full schedule, at: www.rothmanrink.ticketsocket.com

Children and adults with physical/developmental disabilities can reserve a sled for skating beginning on January 3 through February 27, 2022. To reserve a sled, email: [email protected]

Cocktails and Cold Ones

Wednesdays, 5 p.m.-7 p.m.

Through February 23, 2022

Sip $6 Hornito’s Tequila cocktails, $5 wine and $4 Blue Point Toasted Lagers, plus discounted weekly food specials, every Wednesday night at the Rothman Orthopedics Cabin.

College Nights

Thursdays, 5:30 p.m.-9 p.m.

Through February 24, 2022

College students pay $2 admission with valid student ID. Online reservations are encouraged. Skate rental not included. Discount cannot be used in conjunction with other offers.

Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market

Through January 1, 2022

Sundays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Fridays & Saturdays, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Support local small businesses by browsing and buying handmade jewelry, artwork, home décor and more. Visit DilworthPark.org for hours and a full list of vendors.

Deck the Hall Light Show

Daily, Through January 1, 2022

Philadelphia’s premier holiday light experience returns to illuminate the west façade of historic City Hall. The projections will play on a non-stop loop Sundays-Thursdays from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Center City Fit presented by Rothman Orthopedics

Tuesdays, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

January 4-February 22, 2022

Professional instructors and trainers from Optimal Sport 1315 Walnut will lead outdoor workouts for participants of all skill levels.

Superhero Skate

Saturday, January 15, 2022

2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Kids are invited to skate with their favorite superheroes on the Rothman Orthopedics Ice Rink! Costumes are encouraged.

Lunar New Year Celebration

Saturday, January 29, 2022

5 p.m.- 7 p.m.

Sponsored by Temple University’s Klein College of Media and Communications, guests are invited to celebrate Lunar New Year with a prancing lion, traditional Chinese dancers and a delicious menu in the Rothman Orthopedics Cabin. Ice skating sessions will be available throughout the evening.