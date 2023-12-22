What’s new in Philly for the 2023 holiday season: New attractions, new experiences and new shows

ABOVE PHOTO: LuminoCity Holiday Lights Festival — Photo courtesy LuminoCity Holiday Lights Festival

All I want for Christmas is… new.

The holiday season in Philadelphia is filled with traditions to experience with family and friends that go back years and generations. But it’s just as fun to enjoy what’s new, hot, and updated each year.

Alongside yearly visits to favorite sparkling light displays and beloved wintry events, 2023 is the perfect time to check out a bunch of new attractions and destinations around Greater Philadelphia as well.

For 2023, there are new attractions (Yuletide at Devon, LuminoCity Holiday Lights Festival), new shows (Mariah Carey, Disney on Ice) and new offerings (free museum days, sensory-friendly showings and more).

LuminoCity Holiday Lights Festival at The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center

Through Monday, January 15, 2024 (select dates)

Offered since 2019 in New York City, the magical LuminoCity Holiday Lights Festival traveling holiday spectacular comes to The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks for the first time in 2023. Celebrating a new “Golden Holiday” theme for 2023, the sprawling wonderland of immersive illuminated installations features over 20 individual displays and rides from Candy Cane Gates to the Mammoth Parade, plus a full holiday market. The production features bright, colorful, large-scale lightscapes with a 50-foot-tall Christmas tree as its magical centerpiece.

Where: The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center & Fairgrounds, 100 Station Avenue, Oaks

Yuletide at Devon – www.facebook.com/yuletidedevon

Yuletide at Devon at the Devon Horse Show & Country Fairgrounds

November 24 – December 31, 2023 (select dates)

A brand-new event for 2023, Yuletide at Devon offers a Bavarian Christmas market, a live music festival, a community carnival, and a gourmet farm-to-table dining experience all in one. Guests can enjoy free fair rides (including a 65-foot-tall Ferris wheel), lots of live music, craft soft drinks and hot chocolate, locally sourced eats and over 35 high-end holiday fair vendors. Tickets are required.

Where: Devon Horse Show & Country Fairgrounds, 23 Dorset Road, Devon

A New Location for Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular at FDR Park

Through Monday, January 1, 2024 (select dates)

After several years at The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, the twinkling lights and icy fun of the Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular head to South Philly’s FDR Park for 2023. The new location brings an all-new 13,000-square-foot ice trail for skating or gliding through the center of the sprawling nine-acre space for a wondrous light-viewing experience (separate fee required). That’s one highlight among many, including a 160-foot-long ice slide, the Mistletoe Marketplace for that perfect gift, a bite and a cocoa inside Union Forge Lodge and a visit to Mrs. Claus’ Reading Room. Timed tickets are required, with optional add-ons.

Where: FDR Park, Pattison Avenue & South Broad Street