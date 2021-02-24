Image

3:52 PM / Wednesday February 24, 2021

Independence Blue Cross
24 Feb 2021

WDAS-FM Iconic “Quiet Storm” host Tony Brown passes away at 75

February 24, 2021

It is with great sadness that the 105.3 WDAS family announces today that the legendary Tony Brown has passed, at the age of 75. (more below)

Image

Tony was a stalwart on-air for WDAS for over 45 years, and was a staple in the Philadelphia market for close to 47 years. 

He spent time working at Temple’s college radio station, WRTI, our sister station WUSL (Power 99), as well as 105.3 WDAS, and will forever be a part of the fabric of who we are. 

Tony left the airwaves here at WDAS for health related issues in 2018, shortly after we had his 45th Anniversary Celebration in October of 2017. He will be sorely missed.

Below are a video and some photos of the Tony that we remember, and his beautiful and kind soul.

Rest in peace.

