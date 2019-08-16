Image

5:23 AM / Sunday August 18, 2019

Visit Dorchester
16 Aug 2019

Walk of Fame to welcome Philadelphia Orchestra, The O’Jays

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
August 16, 2019 Category: Entertainment Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO: The latest class of honorees for The Philadelphia Music Alliance Walk of Fame pose for a photo at the conclusion of a news conference, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in Philadelphia. (Heather Khalifa/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Image

Philadelphia’s Music Alliance will induct musicians spanning a wide range of genres to its Walk of Fame, including The Philadelphia Orchestra, R&B group, The O’Jays and ’80s rock band The Hooters.

The class of  2019’s other honorees include Philadelphia socialite and philanthropist Dorrance “Dodo” Hamilton, who died in 2017; disco queen Evelyn “Champagne” King and Jody Gerson, the current CEO of Universal Music Publishing Group and the first woman to run a major music-publishing company.

Longtime rock-radio DJ Pierre Robert is this year’s dual Radio Row Award recipient and Walk of Fame inductee.

The announcements were made Wednesday Aug. 7 at the Independence Visitor Center.

The group will be formally inducted on Oct. 22 during a gala at The Bellevue.

Related Posts

Hop aboard the “Love Train” to Sugarhouse Casino with the O’Jays Gamble and Huff to receive special honor at Songwriters Hall of Fame Ceremony Labelle, Jill Scott and other notables inducted into Philadelphia Music Walk of Fame
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Commentary

AlawfulTruth: The land of milk and honey, or a pot of worries?

August 16, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email By Andrea Lawful Sanders There seems to be assumptions made by many Americans...

Go With The-Flo

Kerry Washington has honored with an “Artistic Achievement Award” at the Jamaican Marquee 57th Independence Black Tie Gala

August 9, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO:  Kerry Washington (Photo: Tinseltown / shutterstock) By Florence Anthony According to reports,...

Entertainment

Recovery Idol: Building Self Esteem

August 16, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: On the left is Dr. Arthur Evans, former Commissioner of the...

Health

Poll Shows Impact of Opioid Crisis on Philadelphians and Their Neighborhoods

August 16, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email 29% know someone killed by drug use; 41% say opioids hurt quality of...

Food And Beverage

How to create a charcuterie board for your next party

August 16, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT Planning a party doesn’t have to be difficult. Instead of agonizing over...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of Aug. 18

August 16, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email All Signs: Just a few days left of Leo then swoosh! We’re into...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff