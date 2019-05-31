Vocalist Ruth Naomi Floyd makes debut at the Philadelphia Clef Club of Jazz

Renowned Philadelphia-based vocalist Ruth Naomi Floyd will be making her performing debut at The Philadelphia Clef Club of Jazz & Performing Arts, Thursday, June 6, at 7:30 pm.

This concert is a part of the The Philadelphia Stories Original Music Series, which is produced by progressive jazz saxophonist Bobby Zankel and The Warriors of the Wonderful Sound.

Floyd is probably one of the most original vocalists in modern jazz to come out of Philadelphia.

A gifted composer, Floyd has made a name for herself creating vocal jazz settings that meld Biblical gospel messages, as well as themes of social justice within the context of progressive jazz. As a leader, she has released several highly acclaimed recordings.

Floyd’s latest body of musical works — “Frederick Douglass Jazz Works” — pays homage to the writings of the great orator Frederick Douglass.

In a career spanning 25 years, Floyd has performed with the likes of James Newton, Jay Hoggard. Terri Lyne Carrington, Ralph Peterson, Jr., Uri Caine, Charles Fambrough, J, and Tyrone Brown. For her Clef Club debut, Floyd will be performing with Bobby Zankel, as well as her longtime pianist, Aaron Graves, bassist Lee Smith, drummer Khari-Abdul Shaheed and vocalist Deion Payton.

The Clef Club is located on 736-38 S. Broad St. on the Avenue of the Arts. Tickets are $15.00 and can be purchased on the Clef Club website at: www.clefclubofjazz.org . For information, call (215) 893-9912.