Image

6:32 AM / Sunday June 2, 2019

Visit Dorchester
31 May 2019

Vocalist Ruth Naomi Floyd makes debut at the Philadelphia Clef Club of Jazz

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
May 31, 2019 Category: Entertainment Posted by:

Renowned Philadelphia-based vocalist Ruth Naomi Floyd will be making her performing debut at The Philadelphia Clef Club of Jazz & Performing Arts, Thursday, June 6, at 7:30 pm.

This concert is a part of the The Philadelphia Stories Original Music Series, which is produced by progressive jazz saxophonist Bobby Zankel and The Warriors of the Wonderful Sound. 

Image

Floyd is probably one of the most original vocalists in modern jazz to come out of Philadelphia.

A gifted composer, Floyd has made a name for herself creating vocal jazz settings that meld Biblical gospel messages, as well as themes of social justice within the context of progressive jazz. As a leader, she has released several highly acclaimed recordings. 

Floyd’s latest body of musical works — “Frederick Douglass Jazz Works” — pays homage to the writings of the great orator Frederick Douglass.

In a career spanning 25 years, Floyd has performed with the likes of James Newton, Jay Hoggard. Terri Lyne Carrington, Ralph Peterson, Jr., Uri Caine, Charles Fambrough, J, and Tyrone Brown. For her Clef Club debut, Floyd will be performing with Bobby Zankel, as well as her longtime pianist, Aaron Graves, bassist Lee Smith, drummer Khari-Abdul Shaheed and vocalist Deion Payton.

The Clef Club is located on 736-38 S. Broad St. on the Avenue of the Arts. Tickets are $15.00 and can be purchased on the Clef Club website at: www.clefclubofjazz.org . For information, call (215) 893-9912.

Related Posts

Philly Cultural Beat: Philadelphia Clef Club of Jazz celebrates Jazz Appreciation Month with concerts and film series Obituary: Jazz singer Ruth Mobley Dabney Williams, 92, Clef Club Treasurer The Philadelphia Clef Club of Jazz to host Philly jazz legacy event
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Lupita Nyongo’s children’s book “Sulwe” has the literary community buzzing

May 31, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Lupita Nyongo  (Photo: Magicinfoto / shutterstock) By Florence Anthony Enroute to...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: Adaptive gardening: Tips and tools for older gardeners

May 17, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email Dear Savvy Senior, Can you recommend some good tools and tips for senior...

Color Of Money

Give your home a modern makeover

May 31, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email Family Features Even if your home has seen a generation or two of...

Food And Beverage

Sensational Salads

May 31, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email Add fruits, veggies to meals for plant-forward nutrition  FAMILY FEATURES Adding more fruits...

Oasis

Obituary: Hope Councill McFadden

May 31, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email Funeral services for Hope Councill McFadden were held May 9, 2019 at Zion...

Stateside

Speaker Nancy Pelosi remains cautious on impeachment talk

May 31, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi still isn’t ready to impeach President...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff