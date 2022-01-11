Image

6:26 AM / Thursday January 13, 2022

Independence Blue Cross
11 Jan 2022

US Mint begins shipping quarters honoring Maya Angelou

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
January 11, 2022 Category: Entertainment Posted by:

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States Mint said Monday it has begun shipping quarters featuring the image of poet Maya Angelou, the first coins in its American Women Quarters Program.

Angelou, an American author, poet and Civil Rights activist, rose to prominence with the publication of “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” in 1969. Angelou, who died in 2014 at the age of 86, was honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2010 by President Barack Obama.

The quarter design depicts Angelou with outstretched arms. Behind her are a bird in flight and a rising sun, images inspired by her poetry.

The mint’s program will issue 20 quarters over the next four years honoring women and their achievements in shaping the nation’s history.

Additional honorees in 2022 will be physicist and first woman astronaut Sally Ride, and Wilma Mankiller, the first female principal chief of the Cherokee Nation. Also honored this year will be Nina Otero-Warren, a leader in New Mexico’s suffrage movement and the first female superintendent of Santa Fe public schools, and Anna May Wong, the first Chinese American film star in Hollywood.

Image

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nevada, the Senate sponsor of legislation directing the mint to issue the quarters honoring women, applauded the Mint’s selection of Angelou for the first coin.

“This coin will ensure generations of Americans learn about Maya Angelou’s books and poetry that spoke to the lived experience of Black women,” she said in a statement.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, the nation’s first female Treasury secretary, said, “Each time we redesign our currency, we have the chance to say something about our country …. I’m very proud that these coins celebrate the contributions of some of America’s most remarkable women, including Maya Angelou.”

The Biden administration announced soon after taking office a year ago that it planned to replace Andrew Jackson’s portrait on the $20 bill with abolitionist Harriet Tubman, a leader in the Underground Railroad. However, since that announcement the administration has provided no further details on its plans.

Related Posts

Philadelphia’s movers and shakers remember Dr. Maya Angelou Maya Angelou Stamp Dedication features Postmaster General, Oprah Winfrey, Ambassador Andrew Young and other notables Reverential Retrospective Offers Intimate Look at the Life of Late Icon Maya Angelou
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Local

PHA president & CEO Kelvin A. Jeremiah releases statement regarding the tragic fire in the 800 block of North 23rd Street

January 7, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email  The Philadelphia Housing Authority (PHA) has released the following statement from PHA president...

Week In Review

Schumer: Senate to vote on filibuster change on voting bill

January 7, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Protesters gather for a rally to press Congress to pass voting...

Diaspora

Last parent of a child killed in 1963 church bombing dies

January 7, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: The parents of of Denise McNair, Chris and Maxine McNair react...

Stateside

Biden to back Senate rule change to pass voting rights bill

January 11, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email By ALEXANDRA JAFFE, COLLEEN LONG and JEFF AMY ATLANTA (AP) — President Joe...

Oasis

Rev. Dr. Robert P. Shine Sr., senior pastor of Berachah Baptist Church, dies

January 7, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email The family of Rev. Dr. Robert P. Shine, Sr. regrets to inform you...

Health

Four ways to improve sleep in the face of daily stresses and work-life demands

January 7, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT Do you get enough sleep each night? Do your loved ones? Or...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff