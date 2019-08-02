Image

5:04 AM / Sunday August 4, 2019

Visit Dorchester
2 Aug 2019

TV ancestry series is a salve for divided America, host says

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
August 2, 2019 Category: Entertainment Posted by:

By Lynn Elber

associated press

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.— The celebrity ancestry show “Finding Your Roots” has a message to counter divisive political rhetoric, said its host, educator Henry Louis Gates Jr.

The PBS series demonstrates that “we’re all descended from immigrants,” whether they came to America willingly or as slaves, and all share a common origin, Gates told a TV critics meeting Monday.

“People want that reassurance that we’re all the same,” he said, especially as some seek to divide the nation and distinguish between who does and doesn’t have the right to be an American and live in America.

It was an apparent reference to President Donald Trump’s call for four Democratic House members of color to “go back” to their countries, although all are U.S. citizens and all but one was born in the United States.

“Guess what, we’re all home. This is our home. And our ancestors came here and fought for the right to make this our home. … and we all have an equal purchase on the rights guaranteed by the Declaration (of Independence) and the Constitution,” Gates said.

“And I’m going to go down swinging against anybody who tries to divide us because of our apparent ethnic differences or gender differences or sexual preference differences,” he said.

“Finding Your Roots,” which is produced by Harvard professor Gates, returns this fall with guests including Melissa McCarthy, Jordan Peele, Issa Rae, Diane von Furstenberg and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Image

Genealogy research and DNA tests help uncover the celebrities’ ancestral backgrounds.

Asked if he’d consider having Trump as a guest, Gates said PBS rules prevent candidates from appearing. Would he consider the president if that wasn’t the case?

“I don’t pick people by their ideology to be on the show,” Gates said. That’s been shown with previous guests, including Republican Sen. Marco Rubio and the late Sen. John McCain, he said. 

Related Posts

Default ThumbnailDr. Henry Louis Gates–Dr. Gates on his dad and his new PBS series, ‘Black in Latin America’ Default ThumbnailA house divided: Article III of an 11-part Series on Race in America – Past and President Default ThumbnailComedian Kevin Hart to host “Largest Free Concert in America”
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Commentary

Alawfultruth: Death of a thousand paper cuts — the trauma Black women can inflict upon each other

August 2, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email By Andrea Lawful Sanders I have an amazing friend whose friendship I have...

Go With The-Flo

Bill Duke, G Perico, and Soren Baker have released a short film “The Bookstore Menace,” a reworking of Duke’s role in the film “Menace II Society.”

August 2, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Bill Duke  (By Joe Seer / shutterstock) By Florence Anthony Atlanta...

Entertainment

TV ancestry series is a salve for divided America, host says

August 2, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email By Lynn Elber associated press BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.— The celebrity ancestry show “Finding...

Health

How one idea — big or small — can help change cancer care

August 2, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT Anyone who has confronted cancer or helped a friend or family member...

Food And Beverage

When eating a balanced diet, beef remains a high-protein option

August 2, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT Imagine you are preparing for a trip to the grocery store. To...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of August 4

August 2, 2019

Tweet Share Pin Email All Signs: Everyone loves lucky, moneybags Jupiter! It’s the largest planet in the...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff