ABOVE PHOTO: Monnette Sudler (Photo by Michael Donnella)

Philadelphia and the jazz community is mourning the loss of legendary musician/composer/singer Monnette Sudler, who died last Sunday of cancer.

She was 70.

According to WRTI.org, Sudler built her reputation on her ‘brisk and super-articulate style’ on the guitar during the 1970s.

The SUN extends condolences to Ms. Sudler’s family and friends on her passing.