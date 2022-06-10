Image

8:02 AM / Monday June 13, 2022

10 Jun 2022

The Wildwoods’ beaches offer free weekly Friday night fireworks all summer long starting June 24

Summer in the Wildwoods – it’s a blast!

Free Friday night fireworks will light up the night sky over the Wildwoods’ beaches and iconic boardwalk all summer long beginning June 24 and will continue each Friday until September 2. 

Every Friday night throughout the summer, beginning at 10 p.m., enjoy a spectacular nighttime display of fireworks exploding to a musical score that is played all along the boardwalk and simulcast on 98.7 The Coast Radio.

Image

Launched from Pine Avenue and the beach, the fireworks are visible from anywhere on the Wildwoods beach and boardwalk, so pull up a beach chair or just stop in your tracks to view the breathtaking explosive color and lights. 

Rain date all season is Sunday at 10 p.m. 

In addition, don’t miss the Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular on Monday, July 4 at 10 p.m.

For those who can’t make the weekly fireworks show, visit the live web cams at: www.WildwoodsNJ.com/view-webcam to see the fireworks in HD color.

For more information on the Wildwoods, visit: www.WildwoodsNJ.com or call (800) 992-9732.

