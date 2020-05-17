Image

8:53 PM / Sunday May 17, 2020

Independence Blue Cross
17 May 2020

The Upside: Hart surprises New Jersey doctor with bit part

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
May 17, 2020 Category: Entertainment Posted by:

By DAN GELSTON

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Hart found an upside to putting his name to a charitable cause during the coronavirus pandemic: the comedian offered a walk-on role in a future film to a health-care worker in the COVID-19 fight.

Henry Law, an anesthesiologist in New Jersey, got the call from Hart (“Jumanji”) that he had been randomly selected as the winner in an All In Challenge contest. The challenge was launched by Michael Rubin, the founder of the online retailer Fanatics.

The challenge raises money for organizations that are feeding the hungry during the pandemic, including Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, America’s Food Fund, World Central Kitchen and Feeding America. Most of the blockbuster prizes offered involve bank-busting bids to share experiences with A-list celebrities and athletes.

Law said he donated “a few hundred dollars” for a shot to win a speaking part, a trailer, assistant, car service, wardrobe and a stay in a five-star hotel for a future Hart movie.

Law said he was told he was a finalist in the contest until he got a FaceTime call from Hart with the shocker that he had actually won — with Hart joking the prize winner could be the next Macaulay Culkin.

Image

“This is big, man. This is bigger than big. This is huge,” Hart told Law. “You will be in my next movie. I repeat, you, Henry, you, Henry, will be in my next movie.”

There was a minimum $10 bid to compete for the Hart prize and there were more than 10 million entries.

Before Law gets ready for his close-up, he’s had to see first-hand the devastating effects of COVID-19 in his job in the Jefferson Health care system. Law rotates among the New Jersey campuses in Cherry Hill, Washington Township and Stratford.

“As an anesthesiologist, we’re right there with the patient,” Law said by phone. “If they need a breathing tube placed, that’s usually when it’s most dangerous to catch virus particles. That was a great concern in the beginning. But over time, we started to get more PPE. Right now, I think we’re pretty good in that standpoint. Still seeing a good number of patients coming through.”

Law is a huge Sixers fan, of which Rubin has an ownership stake. He has remained isolated from his parents, both over 70, and his 96-year-old grandmother during the crisis.

“Even though there’s still lot of tragedy going on, we’re getting better at dealing with it,” Law said.

The All In Challenge has offered more than 400 prizes and raised nearly $43 million over the last four weeks.

Related Posts

Kevin Hart calls on fellow stars to help with Harvey relief Philly’s Kevin Hart gets his hands dirty in “Kevin Hart: Serve & Protect,” premiering on Comedy Central, Jan. 11 Default ThumbnailPhilly’s Kevin Hart is never serious in the Comedy Central world premiere of “Kevin Hart: Seriously Funny,” July 11
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Entertainment

The Upside: Hart surprises New Jersey doctor with bit part

May 17, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email By DAN GELSTON PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Hart found an upside to putting...

Seniors

Men’s Health Matters

May 15, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email Five tips to maintain overall wellbeing FAMILY FEATURES While family history and age...

Go With The-Flo

A$AP Ferg donates funds to help Melba’s of Harlem feed healthcare workers at Harlem Hospital

May 15, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: A$AP Ferg (Photo: Jamie Lamor Thompson/shutterstock) Popular hip-hop star A$AP Ferg...

Week In Review

Local prosecutors under investigation in Georgia slaying

May 15, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: People react during a rally to protest the shooting of Ahmaud...

Sun Report

Biden pressed to choose a Black woman as his running mate

May 15, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email By Kat Stafford and Bill Barrow ASSOCIATED PRESS  DETROIT — After a devastating...

Color Of Money

Eight key tips: Focusing on your financial health during times of crisis

May 15, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT It will take some time to adjust and recover from the major...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff