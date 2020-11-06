Image

2:09 PM / Friday November 6, 2020

Independence Blue Cross
6 Nov 2020

The University of Pittsburgh acquires August Wilson trove

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
November 6, 2020 Category: Entertainment Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO: Playwright August Wilson poses for a portrait at Yale University in New Haven, Conn. on April 7, 2005. The University of Pittsburgh has acquired the archive of the late playwright and Pittsburgh native son August Wilson, a trove that contains recordings, letters artwork, poetry, unpublished work and notebooks. (AP Photo/ Michelle McLoughlin, File)

By Mark Kennedy

associated press

NEW YORK  — The University of Pittsburgh has acquired the archive of the late playwright and Pittsburgh native son August Wilson, a trove that contains recordings, letters, artwork, poetry, unpublished work and notebooks.

The August Wilson Archive will reside in a state-of-the-art home in Hillman Library’s renovated Archives & Special Collections, the university said Thursday. Processing the collection — more than 450 boxes of materials — will start in early 2021.

Image

“This acquisition is about more than bringing August Wilson back home to Pittsburgh,” said Chancellor Patrick Gallagher in a statement. “This archive deftly puts the experiences of Black Americans beneath an intimate magnifying glass and unpacks themes of injustice and inequity that are just as relevant today as when Wilson’s first play debuted.”

Wilson died in October 2005 at the age of 60. He is renowned for the characters he put on stage in an ambitious 10-play cycle, nine of them set in Pittsburgh, that recounted the struggle of Blacks in America. He won two Pulitzers and a Tony and is best known for his plays “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Fences” and “The Piano Lesson.”

Highlights of the archive include hundreds of writing tablets and notebooks which contain drafts of dialogue, poetry, artwork and other writing. There are also draft scripts and correspondence with friends and collaborators, including director Lloyd Richards and Claude Purdy, a close friend and colleague who was crucial to Wilson’s later success.

Denzel Washington has vowed to produce the Wilson canon for the screen, and recently starred in “Fences.” He was nominated for an Academy Award for his performance alongside Viola Davis, who took home both the Tony Award and the Oscar for her performance on Broadway and film.

Next up this December is “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” directed by Tony-winner George C. Wolfe and adapted by Ruben Santiago-Hudson. The cast includes Davis in the title role, alongside Colman Domingo, Michael Potts, Glynn Turman and Chadwick Boseman, who died in August. Washington says “The Piano Lesson” is the next Wilson work he hopes to bring to the screen.

Related Posts

Default ThumbnailAugust Wilson Center releases 2011-12 schedule Default ThumbnailPa. teen wins August Wilson Monologue Competition Default ThumbnailTHIRTEEN’s American Masters and WQED presents ‘August Wilson: The Ground on Which I Stand’ nationwide Feb. 20
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Sun Report

‘We don’t speculate’: How AP counts votes and calls races

October 30, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email Associated Press As it has for more than 170 years, The Associated Press...

Oasis

Black D.C. archbishop’s rise marks a historic moment

October 30, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: In this Sunday Oct. 6, 2019, file photo, Washington D.C. Archbishop...

Stateside

Democrats hope to ride spending wave to state House majority

October 30, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Delaware County Rep. Leanne Krueger By Marc Levy And Mark Scolforo...

Go With The-Flo

Vanessa Bryant, has put the Irvine, California home up for sale for nearly $2 million

October 30, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Vanessa and Kobe Bryant (Photo: Ovidiu Hrubaru / Shutterstock) By Florence...

Sports

Racing school for minorities extends olive branch to Larson

November 6, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Urban Youth Racing School founder Anthony Martin, left, and his wife...

Color Of Money

Study: Minority-owned small businesses in the U.S. are better at adapting to COVID-19 and showing more optimism than others

November 6, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT It’s not surprising that many small businesses are struggling to maintain operations,...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff