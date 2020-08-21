The Historic Germantown Hall of Fame honors Leon Bates and Barbara Bloom

The Historic Germantown Hall of Fame event has been scheduled to take place after being postponed earlier this year. Supporters can look forward to the event on August 25 at 5:30p.m., when they will have transformed the usually happy public event in their green courtyard into a virtual party for all to attend. They hope the community can support this important fundraiser for Historic Germantown and their 18 member sites by joining the host committee or becoming an event sponsor.

They will be sharing more info about this unique virtual event on social media and in subsequent emails. Those interested in attending can register for FREE tickets, And with their registration will be they entered to win some fantastic door prizes. Follow and support them on: https://freedomsbackyard.com/hall-of-fame/.

Supporters can become a host committee member, a sponsor, or can consider making a donation. A portion of the proceeds goes to their “SOS” Fund (Sustaining Our Sites), which provides support for their member sites to do special projects.

Here are the 2020 Hall of Fame honorees:

Leon Bates

The internationally celebrated concert pianist who enjoyed international success, was born in Germantown and has recently retired to Mount Airy.

From Eugene Ormandy’s Philadelphia Orchestra, to New York, to Paris, to Vienna, to Rome, to LaScala in Milan, to Johannesburg and beyond, he is a star in the firmament of classical music.

Barbara Bloom

After pursuing a successful career as a professor and university administrator, Barbara Bloom enhanced the lives of thousands of Northwest Philadelphia residents by founding Mount Airy Learning Tree, where thousands of people of all ages and backgrounds have come together for the last 40 years to learn from one another.

More recently in 2000, she launched a group of volunteers to work with young students at Henry H. Houston school, building that team to over 30 regular volunteers.

She is the author of “Ephemeral Blooms: A Memoir with Roots in Colorado.”