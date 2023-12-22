 The African American Museum in Philadelphia (AAMP) announces 2023 Kwanzaa Festival lineup

PHILADELPHIA – The African American Museum in Philadelphia (AAMP) has announced a series of special programs and events to celebrate Kwanzaa, a Pan-African and African American holiday, which is rooted in cultural traditions and practices that uplift principles of family and community.

During the week-long celebration, December 26 – January 1, AAMP will offer in-person and virtual, family-friendly activities that recognize and honor the seven principles of Kwanzaa, also known as “Nguzo Saba” in Swahili: Umoja (Unity), Kujichagulia (Self-Determination), Ujima (Collective Work and Responsibility), Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics), Nia (Purpose), Kuumba (Creativity) and Imani (Faith).

Throughout the week, guests will be welcomed to participate in storytelling, arts and crafts, music and dancing, and interactive workshops, and more that celebrate these principles. This year, AAMP will also partner with Philadelphia’s Reading Terminal Market for a Soul Food cooking demonstration and the historic Franklin Square for an evening bazaar featuring Black-owned and a special Kwanzaa edition of the popular regional trivia game, Quizzo. AAMP’s Gift Shop will also feature Kwanzaa-related clothing, goods, and items for guests to purchase and wear throughout the season.

AAMP’s 2023 Kwanzaa lineup of activities is as follows:

Tuesday, December 26, 5:00 – 8:00 pm: Opening Unity Celebration at AAMP

On the first day of Kwanzaa, AAMP will celebrate the principle of Umoja (Unity), which means “to strive for and maintain unity in the family, community, nation, and race,” with the Opening Unity Ceremony. The family-friendly event will include the lighting of the Kinara to usher in this year’s Kwanzaa season, learning the Nguzo Saba, music, education, and storytelling. Preregistration for the event is highly encouraged.

Wednesday, December 27, 2:00 – 4:00 pm: Skillets and Skill Sets: A Soul Food Journey at Reading Terminal Market

On the second day of Kwanzaa, AAMP will celebrate the principle of Kujichagulia (Self-Determination), which means “to define ourselves, name ourselves, create for ourselves, and speak for ourselves,” with a Kwanzaa inspired cooking demonstration at Reading Terminal Market and featuring chef Careda Matthews of Careda’s Caribbean Cuisine. Preregistration for the event is highly encouraged.

Thursday, December 28, 5:00 – 8:00 pm: Music & Movements

On the third day of Kwanzaa, AAMP will celebrate the principle of Ujima (Collective Work and Responsibility), which means “to build and maintain our community together and make our community’s problems our problems and to solve them together, with a night of music and dance in celebration of Black women.

Friday, December 29, 5:00 – 8:00 pm: Kwanzaa Quizzo and Evening Bazaar and at Franklin Square

On the fourth day of Kwanzaa, AAMP will celebrate the principle of Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics), which means “to build and maintain our own stores, shops and other businesses and to profit from them together,” with a curated family-friendly market experience featuring Black-owned vendors from across the region with gifts (or Zawadi in Swahili) just in time for the holiday season, a Kwanzaa-themed quizzo, food trucks, music, and more.

Vendors applications to participate in the Evening Bazaar will be accepted until December 10. Final selections are subject to availability and are made at the discretion of the Museum.

Saturday, December 30, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm: What I Was Made For: Reflecting Our Best Selves

On the fifth day of Kwanzaa, AAMP will celebrate the principle of Nia (Purpose), which means “to make our collective vocation the building and developing of our community in order to restore our people to their traditional greatness,” with a doll-making exercise where guests will create dolls in their own image while writing and speaking intentions for the new year.

Sunday, December 31,1:00 pm – 2:00 pm: Invincible Identities: Crafting Your Alter Ego (virtual)

On the sixth day of Kwanzaa, AAMP will celebrate the principle of Kuumba (Creativity), which means “always do as much as we can to leave our community more beautiful and beneficial than we inherited it,” with an alter-ego and superhero character workshop, inspired by art in AAMP’s current exhibition, Rising Sun: Artist’s in an Uncertain America.

Monday, January 1, 2024 1:00 – 2:00 pm: Setting Your Intentions for a Sacred Year (virtual)

On this seventh and final day of Kwanzaa, AAMP will celebrate not only the New Year, but the principle of Imani (Faith), which means “to believe with all our hearts in our people and the righteousness and victory of our struggle,” with a yoga and meditative breathing session to reset and reflect on the New Year.

Registration for each of AAMP’s Kwanzaa events will open on December 1, 2023. Ticket pricing for each event varies, with discounted prices and admission for AAMP members.

Admission to programming at AAMP also includes access to the current exhibition, “Rising Sun: Artists in an Uncertain America,” which is curated in collaboration with the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts and features mixed-media art from 20 artists in response to the question “Is the sun rising or setting on the experiment of American democracy?”

For more information on AAMP’s Kwanzaa programming, visit aampmuseum.org/kwanzaa-2023.