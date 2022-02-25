The 3rd season of “Double Cross” is back on ALLBLK

ABOVE PHOTO: Jeff Logan (Eric Cross) and Ashley A. Williams (Erica Cross) in “Double Cross”

By Afea Tucker

The vigilante “Wonder Twins” Jeff Logan (Eric Cross) and Ashley A. Williams (Erica Cross) is back for Season Three of the popular ALLBLK series “Double Cross.”

The ALLBLK original drama show, “Double Cross,” centers around vigilante justice focusing on topics such as sex-trafficking and missing Black persons and how it disproportionately impacts communities of color.

“I’m excited,” Williams said. “I’m excited to just even have a Season Three. We have some really great fans that have loved Season One and Season Two. And I think this season you get to see unlikely pairings and how we go about needing to get the job done with people that we wouldn’t really necessarily even worked with in the past. So, I think that’s going to be really interesting for the fans to be able to witness as we dive into Season Three now.”

As the season unfolded new characters entered the mix and unforeseen alliances were formed.

“You get to know the backstory now, of the characters and how they’ve developed over three seasons,” Logan said. “There are moments when you might be like I saw them do this in Season One and now I know why. You really get to see the characters blossom.”

One of the new dynamics developed is between Eric (Jeff Logan) and Erica Cross (Ashley A. Williams) and their long-lost sister, Robin Cross (Judi Johnson).

“I think Eric has shown some different sides of him. Showing a softer side that he’s not just, [a] one dimensional person. He’s not necessarily, a serial killer a murderer, he’s doing it for a reason and not just randomly finding somebody on the street and killing [them], and now you’re realizing this,” Logan said.

This season reveals that the vigilante course of actions are rooted in a traumatic childhood experience.

“This is all from his sister, and he’s going through this battle within himself,” Logan said. “He’s been doing everything for his sister [who makes her appearance this season] who got kidnapped when he was younger. And now he’s realizing that she’s on the evil side, on the dark side, which he thought he was fighting against. It’s a ying yang thing.”

As Logan’s character goes through personal struggles and battles he begins to work that are unlikely, for instance the police.

“The underlying tone is that he’s getting his information by any means possible,” Logan said.

In an unlikely turn of events, the twins are forced to team up with the very person who has been trying to put them in jail for murder Detective Ryan (Darrin Dewitt Henson). The detective finds himself seeking the help of the Cross twins to find his missing daughter Layla (Chasnie Houston) who they suspect may have been taken by their long-lost sister Robin. Though it’s a fictional drama story, the theme and stories hit close to home for a lot of people including the actors.

“I think doing a show around a non-fictional topic, allows you to go back and really read about things that you weren’t even aware of,” Williams said.

“The human trafficking and sex trafficking, the numbers are large, they’re in the five digits and the six digits just in the US alone. And people often think it’s just being kidnapped and taken somewhere, but it’s also being pimped out and things like that. Sex trafficking, there’s so many different pockets that young people get caught up in.”

“Being able to be on a show that talks about a real topic. it does open up your mind and enlighten you to things that you were just like, wow, I didn’t know this was going on right in your back door,” added Williams.

“Double Cross” can be streamed on ALLBLK which is available everywhere streaming services are found including iOS, Android, Amazon Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Roku, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DISH, Sling TV, and more.