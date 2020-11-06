Image

2:09 PM / Friday November 6, 2020

Independence Blue Cross
6 Nov 2020

‘Talk’ host Eve says she’s leaving show to focus on family

ABOVE PHOTO: Eve (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File) 

Image

LOS ANGELES — Eve, a host on daytime’s “The Talk” for four seasons, said she’s leaving in December to put her personal life first.

On Monday’s show, the actor and singer said she wants to focus on expanding her family. She’s been appearing on CBS’ “The Talk” from London, where her husband lives, since the current season began in September.

“It’s been a crazy year, obviously for all of us,” Eve said, and the further uncertainty of travel because of a new U.K. coronavirus lockdown led to what she called “one of the hardest decisions in the world.”

“I have had the most beautiful experience. I’ve grown as a woman, as a person,” she said of her stint on the show. The door is open to her returning as a guest co-host or guest, CBS said.

Program hosts Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood wished her well. A replacement wasn’t announced.

Eve joined “The Talk” following the departure of Aisha Tyler. In more host musical chairs, Marie Osmond said in September she was exiting after a single season.

