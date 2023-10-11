VIDEO: SUN SPOTLIGHT: Tigre Hill, producer and director of  “72 Seconds in Rittenhouse”

October 11, 2023 Category: Entertainment, Local, SUN Spotlight Posted by: SUN Staff Tweet Email Snippet SUN Spotlight: Tigre Hill, producer and director of “72 Seconds in Rittenhouse”. The 3 part docu-series tells to story of the fatal altercation between Michael White and Sean Schellenger that took place in Rittenhouse Square. “72 Seconds of Rittenhouse is available to stream on Paramount+ with a subscription. Tweet Email Related Posts Review: 72 Seconds in Rittenhouse Square NAACP calls on Temple to build stadium in Rittenhouse Square Michael White Update: Bicycle deliveryman acquitted in fatal stabbing of developer Leave a Comment
Leave a Comment