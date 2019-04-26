Summer is coming! Check out these free and low-cost programs for kids

Summer: a time of fun, sun, and searching for summer programming for your children. Luckily, the City of Philadelphia offers plenty of free to low-cost summer camps and quality programming to enrich your child’s summer.

The Citywide Out-of-School-Time Initiative presents the best ways to find City summer camps and youth programming from Philadelphia Parks & Recreation, The Free Library, PAL, and WorkReady Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Parks & Recreation offers over 130 low-cost summer camps ranging from rec-center-based programs to theme camps for sports, aquatics, arts, and outdoor adventure. The free Playstreets program brings the fun right to your block throughout the summer.

This year, the School District of Philadelphia’s 2018-2019 school year ends on June 4 – a full two weeks earlier than last year. To accommodate the change, Parks & Rec summer day camps will start on June 17 and run for eight weeks. Parks & Rec’s Theme and swim camps will open by July 1.

SUMMER DAY CAMPS

Runs: June 17 to August 9

Cost: Low cost (prices vary)

Parks and Rec summer day camps take place at neighborhood recreation centers and playgrounds. Programming varies, but includes field trips, physical activity and outdoor enrichment. All camps include lunch at no extra cost.

Summer day camps include:

Southwest

James Finnegan Playground summer day camp

Ages: 6 to 12

Runs: June 17 – August 9

Cost: $400/ camp season (8 weeks)

West Philly

West Mill Creek Playground summer day camp

Ages: 6 to 12

Runs: June 17 – August 9

Cost: $400/ camp season (8 weeks)

South Philly

Murphy Recreation Center summer day camp

Ages: 5 to 13

Runs: June 17 – August 9

Cost: $100 / week

North Philly

Amos Playground summer day camp

Ages: 5 to 12

Runs: July 1 – August 9

Cost: $175/ camp season (6 weeks)

Northwest

Daniel E. Rumph II Recreation Center summer day camp

Ages: 5 to 12

Runs: June 17 – August 16

Cost: $230 /season (7 weeks)

Kensington

Heitzman Recreation Center summer day camp

Ages: 6 to 12

Runs: June 17 – August 9

Cost: $550 / camp season (8 weeks)

Lower Northeast

American Legion summer day camp

Ages: 5 to 12

Runs: June 17 – August 9

Cost: $85 / week

Houseman Recreation Center sports camp

Ages: 5 to 13

Runs: June 17 – August 9

Cost: $800 / camp season (8 weeks)

Far Northeast

Torresdale Playground summer day camp

Ages: 6 to 12

Runs: June 17 – August 9

Cost: $85 / week

For registration information, visit: https://www.phila.gov/services/culture-recreation/activities-and-events/register-for-summer-camp/

THEME CAMPS

Runs: July 1 to August 9

Cost: Low cost

Parks & Rec offers a large lineup of theme camps ranging from nature, adventure and sports (including baseball, soccer, swim, cheer and gymnastics) to art and coding.

Check out the Parks & Rec finder to find all of the options available in your neighborhood for creative and adventurous fun.

Here are some highlights:

Summer Art Camp

Runs: July 1 to August 9, Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Cost: $150 / three-week session, $50 / registration

$300 / six-week session, $50 / registration

Breakfast, lunch, and all supplies are included.

This outdoor camp is for children ages 7 to 17. Campers will learn from experienced artists in drawing, painting, sculpture, printmaking, and photography. The season ends with an art show. Campers are split into three age groups: juniors (ages 7 to 9), intermediates (ages 10 to 12), and seniors (ages 13 to 17). The three age groups will participate in art projects specific to their capabilities and experience.

Camps are held outdoors at three locations:

Wissinoming Park

Fisher Park

Parkside Evans Playground

Register for summer art camp here: https://www.philavisualarts.com/forms

Introduction to Performing Arts Camp

Runs: July 1 to August 9, Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. with an extended care option.

Cost: $325.00 / camp season (6 weeks), optional after care is an additional $150 / camp season.

Children ages 6 to 10 will take classes in creative movement, drama, and vocal music. Campers will perform in a special presentation at the end of the six-week camp.

There are four locations for this camp:

Northwest Philadelphia – Waterview Recreation Center

Northeast Philadelphia – Holmesburg Recreation Center

West Philadelphia – Woodland Playground

South Philadelphia – Hawthorne Cultural Center

Register for Introduction to Performing Arts Camp here: http://performingartspdpr.org/introduction-performing-arts-camp-2019-application

Applications are due by May 28.

Young Performers Theater Camp

Runs: July 1 to August 9, Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Cost: $200 / camp season (6 weeks), $150 / registration fee, optional bus service is an additional $150 / season

Children ages 9 to 18 will “major” in either musical theater or dance in this intensive performing-arts camp. At the end of the season, dance majors will perform in a choreographed performance and musical theater majors will perform in one of three productions: “The Lion King Jr” (ages 9 to 12), “Bring It On!” (ages 13 to 14), or “Legally Blonde” (ages 15 to 18). New campers will be required to audition prior to enrolling.

Camp locations include (dependent on age and major):

University of Pennsylvania, Annenberg Center (University City)

Platt Student Performing Arts House (University City)

Venice Island Performing Arts Center (Manayunk)

Register for Young Performers Theater Camp here: http://performingartspdpr.org/young-performers-theater-camp-2019-application

Be Outside – Teen Adventure Summer Day Camp

Runs: June 24 – August 1, Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Cost: $350 / Camp Season (7 weeks) Lunch and transportation not included.

Kids ages 12 to 14 can participate in this two-part outdoor-adventure summer day camp.

Part 1: Children will engage in outdoor activities – such as kayaking, rock-climbing, hiking, and zip lining – to build skills, determination and self-confidence.

Part 2: Focuses on career exploration, S.T.E.M., social responsibility, and physical activity – all with an outdoor theme.

The camp is based out of Chalfont Playground in Northeast Philadelphia.

To register for Be Outside – Teen Adventure Summer Day Camp, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ppr-be-outside-teen-adventure-camp-chalfont-playground-2019-registration-opens-3182019-tickets-55648725837

For more information about free and low-cost summer programs for youths, visit: https://www.phila.gov/2019-04-05-summer-is-coming-check-out-these-free-and-low-cost-programs-for-kids/.