Image

5:23 AM / Friday December 16, 2022

Independence Blue Cross
16 Dec 2022

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, ‘Ellen’ show’s dancing DJ, dies at 40

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
December 16, 2022 Category: Entertainment Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO: Stephen “tWitch” Boss presents the award for top Latin artist at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

By Nardos Haile

associated press

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the longtime and beloved dancing DJ on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and a former contestant on “So You Think You Can Dance,” has died at the age of 40.

His wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed his passing in a statement published Wednesday on People.com.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” she said. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

Her statement did not include details on the cause of his death.

tWitch started his tenure at “The Ellen Show” in 2014 and later was promoted to co-executive producer in 2020.

“I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia,” Ellen DeGeneres stated on Twitter, alongside a photo of the two embracing in a hug backstage.

The dancer-DJ also appeared in films like “Step Up: All In” and “Magic Mike XXL” and was featured in Disney+’s ”The Hip Hop Nutcracker,” released this year. He also had placed as a runner-up on “So You Think You Can Dance” and later judged season 17 of the dance competition show.

The Alabama native studied dance performance at Southern Union State Community College and Chapman University.

His love of dancing permeated through all aspects of his life as he aspired to emulate greats like Gene Kelly and Fred Astaire.

“My personal opinion: The greatest of all time had to be Gene Kelly, man. Gene Kelly, because he’s a guy’s guy. I love Fred Astaire, but Fred Astaire was so smooth, and it was great. He was so classy,” Boss said in an interview with the Associated Press in 2014. “But Gene Kelly — he could be like somebody’s dad, who just decided to get up off the couch and dance around and clean the kitchen up.”

Boss posted dance videos on TikTok with his wife, who is also a professional dancer, with their children making guest appearances.

Celebrities like Questlove and Kerry Washington posted on social media in mourning.

“I have no words man. May his family find resolution in this dark time. May we all find peace of mind in our everyday lives. Everyday is a winding road and you just may never know who is on the edge,” Questlove posted on Instagram.

“Twitch brought joy and love to people all over the world through music and through dance. My heart is heavy today for his family and all of those who knew and loved him,” Washington also posted on Instagram.

Boss’s passing was first reported by TMZ.

He is survived by his wife and three children.

Related Posts

Default ThumbnailStephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, ‘Ellen’ show’s dancing DJ, dies at 40 Stephen “tWitch” Boss–Season of the tWitch Stephen “tWitch” Boss–Magic tWitch!
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Phila Recycling

Categories

Philadelphia Recycling

Recent News

Diaspora

Bethlehem welcomes Christmas tourists after pandemic lull

December 16, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: An Ethiopian woman and her child visit the Church of the...

Stateside

Department Of Aging announces expansion of the Shared Housing Program Into five additional counties

December 16, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email The Pennsylvania Department of Aging recently announced that its Shared Housing and Resource...

Politics

Supreme Court admissions case could upend environmental justice laws

December 16, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: EPA Administrator Michael Regan stands near the Marathon Petroleum Refinery as...

Health

Approach the holiday season with a whole-person health mentality

December 16, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email By Rhonda L. Randall, D.O.,  Chief Medical Officer at UnitedHealthcare BPT  The holiday...

Food And Beverage

Five better holiday baking tips to elevate your celebrations

December 16, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT Baking during the holidays is a great way to bring family and...

Color Of Money

Money worries making the holidays less merry?  Five tips from a financial therapist to rein in financial anxiety

December 16, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and this season, consumers...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff