Star Spangled Weekend on the Waterfront June 28-July 1

Mark your calendars for the four-day, Star-Spangled Weekend on the Waterfront, from Friday, June 28 through Monday, July 1. We’ve got everything you need to commemorate our nation’s freedoms, from free US Army Band concerts to not one, but TWO, firework shows and markets, children’s activities, free movies and more. The Philly Waterfront will be filled with red, white, and blue vibes, all weekend long.

Plus, enjoy pre and post-event hangs with family, old and new friends at Spruce Street Harbor Park Sustained by Univest, featuring hammocks, floating barges, tasty eats by Garces, Chickie’s and Pete’s, Hip City Veg, and Franklin Fountain, and an awesome bar menu with local craft brews and hard-to-find favorites that you can only get on the waterfront!

Roller skate from morning ’til night at Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest, the largest outdoor rink in the region, featuring a Ferris wheel, carousel, and boardwalk games. No torturous shore traffic (you’re welcome) or sand in your shoes!

Spend the weekend exploring the new Cherry Street Pier, filled with fun interactive art installations, artist studios (don’t forget to say hello to our resident creators), and – of course – an open-air garden filled with cafe tables, life-size games, and breathtaking vistas you can’t find anywhere else (also a perfect viewing location for the fireworks along with neighboring Race Street Pier).

Plan your July 4th weekend on the waterfront by checking out our full schedule of events!

Schedule:

Friday, June 28

A Day For Play presented by AllState

Time: 11am-2pm

Location: Cherry Street Pier

Description:

The Philadelphia Orchestra Free Neighborhood Concert presented by Wells Fargo

Time: 8 PM

Location: The Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing

Description:

The Star Spangled Weekend on the Waterfront kicks off with a free concert by the renowned Philadelphia Orchestra, presented by Wells Fargo.

Saturday, June 29

Art Star PopUp Market

Time: 1pm – 6pm

Location: Spruce Street Harbor Park Sustained by Univest

Description:

8 Field Market

Time: 12-6pm

Location: Cherry Street Pier

Description:

The 8 Field Market is a one-day experience that will bring together artists, small presses, publishers, and a variety of artists and small businesses. This event is open to the public and will feature artist books, zines, vintage clothing, jewelry, and a variety of goods from independent artists. Vendors are invited to showcase, share, and sell books, zines, vintage clothing, jewelry and other their work from various artists. Providing a safe and supportive space for new artists is integral to this celebration of independent artists, zines and art communities in Philadelphia.

The United States Army Band, “Pershing’s Own” Concert and Wawa Welcome America Waterfront Fireworks

Time: 8 PM concert followed by fireworks at 9:30 PM

Location: The Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing

Description:

Celebrate Independence Day with a patriotic, all-star concert. Enjoy a dazzling, post-concert fireworks show presented by the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation, Comcast NBCUniversal and Pyrotecnico.

Sunday, June 30

Sunday’s with Popup Play

Time: 11:30am – 12:30pm

Location: Spruce Street Harbor Park Sustained by Univest

Description:

Experience the ultimate Sunday Funday with PopUp Play at Spruce Street Harbor Park Sustained by Univest. Each week, enjoy a variety of free, themed, kid-friendly activities the whole family will love. From building catapults and forts to special sea creatures, this interactive program celebrates the magic of play through art, music, and science.

Art Star PopUp Market

Time: 1pm – 6pm

Location: Spruce Street Harbor Park Sustained by Univest

Description:

Each week, shop at more than twenty curated art and craft vendors Saturdays and Sundays. Vendors will be set up al fresco style under a tree-lined walkway, perfect for strolling while sipping a frozen drink. The vendors will change each week, so be sure you visit HERE for the latest vendor lineup.

Artist and Artisan Market

Time: 11am – 5pm

Location: Cherry Street Pier

Description:

We’re showcasing Philly’s awesome creatives, makers, and artists at the Cherry Street Pier Artist & Artisan Markets. Build your art collection with unique items from our marquee market all season long. Enjoy more than a dozen artists and artisans selling everything including jewelry, fine art, clothing, wellness items, snacks and more.

Monday, July 1

The United States Army Field Band and Wawa Welcome America Waterfront Fireworks

Time: Concert at 8 PM followed by fireworks at 9:30 PM

Location: The Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing

Description:

Join the U.S. Army Field Band for a musical celebration of American independence. Come early and experience interactive activities with the Army prior to enjoying “Let Freedom Ring,” a patriotic concert, followed by a spectacular fireworks show presented by Delaware River Waterfront Corporation, Comcast NBCUniversal and Pyrotecnico.

Movie Monday

Time: 8PM

Location: Cherry Street Pier

Description:

Start the week off right with a screening of one of our flicks hand-picked by our resident artists. This week’s film is Faces Places (PG), a French documentary by pioneering filmmaker Agnes Varda and international artist, JR.

Great Plaza Policies:

Chairs – Chairs may not be left unoccupied on the Great Plaza prior to concert start time. Any chair(s) left unoccupied will be removed. We understand this practice was a long-standing tradition, however, the security and safety of guests visiting the Delaware River Waterfront is our top priority.

Alcohol – Outside alcohol is not permitted inside the gated area of the Great Plaza. Guests bringing alcohol into the gated area can / will be asked to leave the Great Plaza – or any DRWC owned and operated property – and escorted from the premises.

Coolers – Coolers are not allowed at concerts on the Great Plaza.

Smoking – Smoking – including e-cigarettes and/or vaping mechanisms – is not allowed on any DRWC owned and operated property.