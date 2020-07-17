Image

12:50 PM / Friday July 17, 2020

Independence Blue Cross
17 Jul 2020

Singer says lawsuit over Lady A name is ‘white privilege’

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
July 17, 2020 Category: Entertainment Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO: Singer Anita White

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Singer Anita White, who was sued by a country group over the use of the name Lady A, says the group is using their white privilege against her.

The band, who had previously been known as Lady Antebellum, filed a lawsuit in federal court on Wednesday seeking a ruling that their use of the trademark “Lady A” does not infringe on White’s use of the same name. The band is not seeking monetary damages.

The Grammy-winning band made up of Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood, who are all white, changed their name last month saying they are regretful and embarrassed for not taking into consideration the word’s associations with slavery.

Country group Lady A, formerly Lady Antebellum. (Editorial credit: Daniel M. Silva / Shutterstock.com)

White, who is Black, told Rolling Stone magazine in an article posted Friday that she felt like she was being erased. White said she had been performing as Lady A for more than 20 years.

Image

“They claim to be allies and that they wanted to change their name out of the racist connotation, and then they sue a Black woman for the new name,” White told the publication.

White said in negotiations with the band over the use of the name, she requested $10 million, half of which she would use to rebrand herself and the other half she would donate to charities of her choice, including those associated with Black Lives Matter.

“I have to rebrand myself. I don’t want to have to share a name with you. And you shouldn’t be allowed to just get a slap on the wrist,” White said. “I wanted my name. All I ever wanted was to keep my name in the blues genre doing what I did. I should not have to bend to (the band’s) will because they’ve got money,” she said.

The lawsuit said that the country group filed for a trademark for the name “Lady A” back in 2010.

Related Posts

Muhammad Ali Enterprises files $30M lawsuit against Fox Default ThumbnailLawsuit in FAMU death reveals details of hazing Default ThumbnailGospel singer James Fortune, wife respond to lawsuit for child abuse
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Health

Why the Graves’ disease community should focus on eye health

July 17, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email FAMILY FEATURES People living with Graves’ disease have a lot to focus on....

Go With The-Flo

Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez are stopped by police around 4:30a.m responding to a call that shots were fired from the vehicle

July 17, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Megan Thee Stallion  (Photo: Lev Radin / shutterstock) By Florence Anthony...

Sun Report

Floyd family sues Minneapolis officers charged in his death

July 16, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email By AMY FORLITI MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — George Floyd’s family filed a lawsuit Wednesday...

Commentary

A Millennial Voice: Alive and Living

July 17, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email I believe that the current state of the world further complicates the already...

Seniors

Reduce your risk of another heart attack or stroke

July 17, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email COVID-19 pandemic highlights importance of maintaining healthy routines FAMILY FEATURES After a heart...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of July 19

July 17, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email All Signs: After months of self-isolation, social distancing, flattening the curve, comes complacency...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff