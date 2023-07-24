Singer Jazmine Sullivan’s mother passes away

Singer, Philadelphia native Jazmine Sullivan, announced that her mother, Pam Joi Sullivan, passed away on Saturday

Sullivan revealed the news on her Instagram page Monday morning that read, “I don’t have the words yet mommy. So for now I’ll say thank you thank you thank you. Rest now butterfly [blue butterfly emoji] 10/26/58- 07/22/23 [broken heart emoji]”

Although no formal cause of death was disclosed, Ms. Pam, as she is affectionately referrred to in Philadelphia, was first diagnosed with inflammatory breast cancer in October 2019.

The SUN sends our condolences to the Sullivan family.