Image

11:46 PM / Friday March 6, 2020

Visit Dorchester
6 Mar 2020

Settlement Music School and Hearing First partner to offer virtual music education class for deaf or hard of hearing children

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
March 6, 2020 Category: Entertainment Posted by:

Settlement Music School, a nationally recognized arts education institution based in Philadelphia offering services in music, dance, and arts therapy, today announced its partnership with Hearing First, a connection point to support families of children who are deaf or hard of hearing, and learning to listen and talk. Through this partnership, Settlement will offer a virtual music education webinar “Discovering and Exploring Musical Play,” so families and the professionals who serve them can learn the value of creating musical experiences for these children.

“We are so excited to partner with Hearing First to offer this innovative virtual music learning experience for families of children with hearing loss,” said Martha Glaze Zook, early childhood music educator at Settlement Music School. “Settlement is committed to providing exceptional music education, and we’re looking forward to expanding our reach outside of the Philadelphia region with this unique program.”

A free webinar, held March 5 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in Hearing First’s online community space, was Settlement’s first online learning experience for children who are deaf or hard of hearing, and aimed to teach families the importance of introducing children to music at an early age for the best possible learning and language outcomes. The webinar also shared strategies for integrating music into their child’s daily routines and play to support their listening and language development. As part of this partnership, four additional classes will be held on April 1, April 8, April 15 and April 22 at noon in Hearing First’s online community space.

“Hearing First is honored to partner with Settlement Music School to provide such a wonderful opportunity for families with children with hearing loss to learn more about the positive effects music has on learning, listening, and language in young children,” said Teresa Caraway, PhD, CCC-SLP, LSLS Cert. AVT, CEO of Hearing First. “Music is a critical component to ensuring children with hearing loss reach their full potential and it’s our goal to break down geographic barriers to ensure more families have this opportunity to learn from a premier music education provider like Settlement.”

Image

Interested learners must join one of Hearing First’s free community spaces (Family Support Community or Professional Learning Community) to access the webinar. To learn more or sign up for “Discovering and Exploring Musical Play,” visit community.hearingfirst.org/learning-experiences.

Related Posts

Internationally renowned scientist Grand Hank and the Philadelphia School District presents – “An Evening of Science, Education and Hip-Hop Music”- Dell Music Center, Aug. 19 Default ThumbnailPianist and alumnus Leon Bates to Lead Workshop at Settlement Music School, Sunday, Feb. 21 Gesu School hosts Annual Gala to empower North Philadelphia’s children through quality education
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Seniors

Four steps to market-proof your retirement

March 6, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT People often underestimate the financial implications that timing can have on retirement....

Color Of Money

Save smarter: Tips to get your 20/20 financial vision in 2020

March 6, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT When you made your resolutions at the start of the year, was...

Oasis

Know your numbers: men’s health initiative at Enon

March 6, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email Our annual Men’s Health Initiative will take place on Saturday March 14, 2019...

Week In Review

Virus death rate still uncertain as mild cases are missed

March 6, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: An ambulance worker adjusts her protective mask as she wheels a...

Sun Report

Bloomberg out, Biden resurgent after Super Tuesday victories

March 6, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of March 8

March 6, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email All Signs: On Monday, Mercury retrograde ends and silly errors reduce. (Yay!) Mars,...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff