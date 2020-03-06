Settlement Music School and Hearing First partner to offer virtual music education class for deaf or hard of hearing children

Settlement Music School, a nationally recognized arts education institution based in Philadelphia offering services in music, dance, and arts therapy, today announced its partnership with Hearing First, a connection point to support families of children who are deaf or hard of hearing, and learning to listen and talk. Through this partnership, Settlement will offer a virtual music education webinar “Discovering and Exploring Musical Play,” so families and the professionals who serve them can learn the value of creating musical experiences for these children.

“We are so excited to partner with Hearing First to offer this innovative virtual music learning experience for families of children with hearing loss,” said Martha Glaze Zook, early childhood music educator at Settlement Music School. “Settlement is committed to providing exceptional music education, and we’re looking forward to expanding our reach outside of the Philadelphia region with this unique program.”

A free webinar, held March 5 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in Hearing First’s online community space, was Settlement’s first online learning experience for children who are deaf or hard of hearing, and aimed to teach families the importance of introducing children to music at an early age for the best possible learning and language outcomes. The webinar also shared strategies for integrating music into their child’s daily routines and play to support their listening and language development. As part of this partnership, four additional classes will be held on April 1, April 8, April 15 and April 22 at noon in Hearing First’s online community space.

“Hearing First is honored to partner with Settlement Music School to provide such a wonderful opportunity for families with children with hearing loss to learn more about the positive effects music has on learning, listening, and language in young children,” said Teresa Caraway, PhD, CCC-SLP, LSLS Cert. AVT, CEO of Hearing First. “Music is a critical component to ensuring children with hearing loss reach their full potential and it’s our goal to break down geographic barriers to ensure more families have this opportunity to learn from a premier music education provider like Settlement.”

Interested learners must join one of Hearing First’s free community spaces (Family Support Community or Professional Learning Community) to access the webinar. To learn more or sign up for “Discovering and Exploring Musical Play,” visit community.hearingfirst.org/learning-experiences.