8:49 AM / Thursday November 30, 2023

Independence Blue Cross
29 Nov 2023

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs temporarily steps down as Revolt chairman amid sexual abuse allegations

Photo/AP

BY JONATHAN LANDRUM JR

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sean “Diddy” Combs has temporarily stepped down as chairman of his cable television network Revolt amid multiple sexual abuse allegations against the music mogul.

Revolt announced Combs’ decision on social media Tuesday. It’s not clear when he will return to his media company — which said Combs previously had “no operational or day-to-day role” at the network.

“This decision helps to ensure that Revolt remains steadfastly focused on our mission to create meaningful content for the culture and amplify the voices of all Black people throughout this country and African diaspora,” the network said in the statement.

Combs, a founder of Revolt, declined to comment further on the matter. The network has been preparing to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

Earlier this month, R&B singer Cassie accused Combs of raping and beating her over the duration of their decadeslong, on-and-off relationship — which began in 2005, when she was 19 and he was 37. The singer, whose real name is Cassie Ventura, alleged that Combs raped her when she tried to end the relationship in 2018.

One day after she filed the lawsuit, she and Combs reached a settlement to their “mutual satisfaction.”

“We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love,” Combs said.

After Combs and Ventura’s settlement, two more women came forward to accuse him of sexual abuse. Both suits were filed last week on the eve of the expiration of the Adult Survivors Act, a New York law permitting victims of sexual abuse a one-year window to file civil action regardless of the statute of limitations.

The filings detail acts of sexual assault, beatings and forced drugging allegedly committed in the early 1990s by Combs, then a talent director, party promoter and rising figure in New York City’s hip-hop community.

Combs has vehemently denied the allegations. He accused the two women of seeking to exploit the New York law that temporarily extended the statute of limitations.

Combs is among the most influential hip-hop producers and executives of the past three decades. He is the founder of Bad Boy Records and a three-time Grammy winner who has worked with a slew of top-tier artists including Notorious B.I.G., Mary J. Blige, Usher, Lil Kim, Faith Evans and 112.

The mogul created the fashion clothing line Sean John and produced the reality show “Making the Band” for MTV.

This year, he released his fifth studio album “The Love Album: Off the Grid,” which earned two Grammy nominations this month.

