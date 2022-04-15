Scenes from FAN EXPO Philadelphia  

Photos by Bill Z. Foster

FAN EXPO Philadelphia last weekend offered exciting family-friendly attractions, events, and world-renowned celebrities.

The show, which began as Wizard World Philadelphia in 2001, has featured celebrities and creators like Stan Lee, Chris Hemsworth, Michael J. Fox, Chris Evans, Tom Hiddleston, Frank Grillo, Burt Reynolds, Patrick Stewart and many others.

Everyone is a fan of something, and FAN EXPO Philadelphia is just such a place to celebrate all things pop culture.

Attendees were able to get an autograph or a photo with their favorite guests, then got the inside scoop about their favorite movies and TV shows during the celebrity panel discussions.

Professional comic artists battled it out in popular Sketch Duels, learned from “How To” workshops, and fans took photos with their favorite costumed characters. People were also able to purchase unique gifts on the huge show floor.

Among the many celebs attending this year were actor William Shatner, “Star Trek’s” Captain Kirk, actor John DeLancie, best known for his recurring role as Q in the various “Star Trek” series and as Frank Simmons in “Stargate SG-1,” and actor Taimak, star of the 1980’s martial arts movie “The Last Dragon.”