Image

10:55 AM / Friday April 15, 2022

Independence Blue Cross
15 Apr 2022

Scenes from FAN EXPO Philadelphia  

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
April 15, 2022 Category: Entertainment Posted by:

Photos by Bill Z. Foster

FAN EXPO Philadelphia last weekend offered exciting family-friendly attractions, events, and world-renowned celebrities.

The show, which began as Wizard World Philadelphia in 2001, has featured celebrities and creators like Stan Lee, Chris Hemsworth, Michael J. Fox, Chris Evans, Tom Hiddleston, Frank Grillo, Burt Reynolds, Patrick Stewart and many others. 

Everyone is a fan of something, and FAN EXPO Philadelphia is just such a place to celebrate all things pop culture.

Attendees were able to get an autograph or a photo with their favorite guests, then got the inside scoop about their favorite movies and TV shows during the celebrity panel discussions.

Professional comic artists battled it out in popular Sketch Duels, learned from “How To” workshops, and fans took photos with their favorite costumed characters. People were also able to purchase unique gifts on the huge show floor.  

Image

Among the many celebs attending this year were actor William Shatner, “Star Trek’s” Captain Kirk, actor John DeLancie, best known for his recurring role as Q in the various “Star Trek” series and as Frank Simmons in “Stargate SG-1,” and actor Taimak, star of the 1980’s martial arts movie “The Last Dragon.”

Related Posts

Default Thumbnail26th Annual October Gallery Philadelphia International Art Expo In Celebration of “The Art of Living Well” Oct. 14-16 Just ‘Be Beautiful’ Radio One Expo draws thousands for a day of beauty at the PA Convention Center Sen. Williams’ ‘wonderful’ Senior Expo delivers info, positive steps
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Local

Philadelphia to restore indoor mask mandate as cases rise

April 15, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: A sign requiring masks as a precaution against the spread of...

Diaspora

African refugees see racial bias as US welcomes Ukrainians

April 8, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Wilfred Tebah, who fled Cameroon during its ongoing conflict, poses for...

Education

With students in turmoil, US teachers train in mental health

April 8, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: An unidentified student rests on his desk as the Mojave Unified...

Politics

Jackson confirmed as first Black female high court justice

April 8, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson smiles during a meeting with...

Go With The-Flo

Iman, Nicole Ari Parker, Rosario Dawson and Aurora James were among who attended the inaugural benefit gala for Fifteen Percent Pledge

April 8, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Nicole Ari Parker (Photo: s_bukley / Shutterstock) By Flo Anthony Iman,...

Health

Are your IBS symptoms more challenging to manage than they were a year ago? You’re not alone

April 15, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT If you live with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), does it seem like...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff