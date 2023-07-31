Image

12:38 PM / Tuesday August 1, 2023

Independence Blue Cross
31 Jul 2023

Say goodbye to Bodypainting Day, New York City’s annual celebration of nudity and artistry

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
July 31, 2023 Category: Entertainment Posted by:

By Ayesha Mir
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ABOVE PHOTO: A MODEL POSES FOR PHOTOGRAPHS AFTER BEING PAINTED AT COLUMBUS CIRCLE as body-painting artists gathered to decorate nude models as part of an event featuring artist Andy Golub, Saturday, July 26, 2014, in New York. Golub says New York was the only city in the country that would allow his inaugural Bodypainting Day. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK — If you’ve ever dreamed of standing naked in New York City with dozens of strangers while artists turn your skin into a work of art, you may have missed your chance.

Sunday’s Bodypainting Day will be the final edition after more than a decade of artists turning nude bodies into works of art.

Organizer Andy Golub expects more than 50 people will be painted over four hours in Manhattan’s Union Square. Golub decided this year’s event would be the last because it’s time to “move on and clear that plate.” He said he wants to find different ways of empowering and bringing people together, including a new event next spring.

After Sunday’s body painting is finished, the participating artists and models will march through Greenwich Village, pose for a photo in Washington Square Park, ride a double-decker bus over the Manhattan Bridge and end the day with a party in Brooklyn, Golub said.

Golub, an artist, and free speech activist who’s been painting on nude models since 2007, started the annual body painting extravaganza to underscore that nudity for artistic purposes is legal in New York City.

That hasn’t stopped police from trying to halt the event. In 2011, Golub said, he and two models were arrested and detained for 24 hours, but the charges were dropped once authorities determined they were doing nothing illegal.

Charles Darius poses nude after getting his body painted at the third annual NYC Bodypainting Day on Saturday July 9, 2016, New York. Dozens of artists used the naked bodies as canvases for the event, which celebrates freedom of artistic expression and body acceptance. (AP Photo/Dino Hazell)

“You’ll find there’s a lot of people that have been really impacted positively,” Golub said. “Mostly models, but also artists, and feeling that they’ve come out of their skin. And it’s just been like a really positive experience of really celebrating freedom.”

Past iterations of the event have been held in Columbus Circle, Times Square, and other landmark locations across the city.

All participants, models and painters must be age 18 or older, but Sunday’s event was no longer accepting applications.

Related Posts

Painted Bride celebrates 49th anniversary with fundraiser Saying goodbye to their Old City location and embracing bright future Default Thumbnail26th Annual October Gallery Philadelphia International Art Expo In Celebration of “The Art of Living Well” Oct. 14-16 Annual summit and For the Love of Our Black Children Gala held in New York City
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Phila Recycling

Categories

Philadelphia Recycling

Recent News

Diaspora

After Quran burnings, UN rights body calls for more action to combat religious hatred

July 16, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Muslim protestors shout slogans against the burning of the Quran in...

Politics

Vice President Kamala Harris makes history with tie breaking votes in Senate

July 16, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at the Senate to break any...

Diaspora

After Quran burnings, UN rights body calls for more action to combat religious hatred

July 16, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Muslim protestors shout slogans against the burning of the Quran in...

Color Of Money

Six tips to help you spot and avoid financial scams

July 31, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email BPTTechnology can make life convenient, especially with mobile phones that help us stay...

Food And Beverage

How to enjoy fresh Maine lobster this season: Tips and tricks from a 4th-generation lobster family

July 21, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email FAMILY FEATURESAs people look to change what’s on their plates, it can be...

Seniors

How to make your home work for you through the years

July 21, 2023

Tweet Share Pin Email BPTCourtesy of Peerless® Faucet“Aging in place” (aka independent living) is the phenomenon of...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff