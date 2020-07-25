Image

Russell Wilson, wife Ciara welcome baby boy

ABOVE PHOTO:  Russell Wilson and wife Ciara (Helga Esteb/shutterstock)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his pop star wife Ciara are now parents to a baby boy.

The couple announced Friday the birth of their son named Win Harrison Wilson on Instagram. They both shared from their accounts that their son was born Thursday and weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce.

Ciara posted video footage from the hospital of her holding her baby while in bed shortly after his birth. The singer sang “Happy Birthday” to him while sporting a black mask.

“Happy Birthday WIN!!! Mommy & Daddy Love You!” the couple posted on their social media accounts.

Win is the second child for the couple, who married in 2016 in England. Ciara gave birth to Sienna Princess Wilson the following year. Ciara has a young son from a previous relationship.

