Image

12:21 AM / Sunday November 20, 2022

Independence Blue Cross
18 Nov 2022

Roberta Flack has ALS, now ‘impossible to sing,’ rep says

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
November 18, 2022 Category: Entertainment Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO: Roberta Flack poses for a portrait in New York. The 81-year-old music legend will be honored Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, with a lifetime achievement award by the Jazz Foundation of America. (Photo by Matt Licari/Invision/AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK — A representative for Roberta Flack announced Monday that the Grammy-winning musician has ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, and can no longer sing.

The progressive disease “has made it impossible to sing and not easy to speak,” Flack’s manager Suzanne Koga said in a release. “But it will take a lot more than ALS to silence this icon.”

The announcement of the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diagnosis comes just ahead of the premiere of “Roberta,” a feature-length documentary debuting Thursday at the DOCNYC film festival.

Flack is known for hits like “Killing Me Softly With His Song” and “The First Time I Ever Saw Your Face,” the latter of which catapulted her into stardom after Clint Eastwood used it as the soundtrack for a love scene in his 1971 movie “Play Misty for Me.”

The release says that the Grammy-winning singer and pianist, now 85, “plans to stay active in her musical and creative pursuits” through her eponymous foundation and other avenues.

The Antonino D’Ambrosio-directed documentary will be in competition at the festival and available via DOCNYC’s website for a week after, before airing on television Jan. 24 as part of PBS’ “American Masters” series.

Flack also plans to publish a children’s book co-written with Tonya Bolden, “The Green Piano: How Little Me Found Music,” that month. The North Carolina-born, Virginia-raised Flack is the daughter of pianists and classically trained herself — her talent won her a full ride to Howard University at just 15.

“I have long dreamed of telling my story to children about that first green piano that my father got for me from the junkyard in the hope that they would be inspired to reach for their dreams,” Flack was quoted in the release. “I want them to know that dreams can come true with persistence, encouragement from family and friends, and most of all belief in yourself.”

The documentary’s television debut and book’s publication kick off 2023, which also will see the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of her fourth album, “Killing Me Softly,” with a reissue. Her label for the first three decades of her career, Atlantic Records, is also celebrating its 75th anniversary.

Flack had a stroke in 2016 and spoke to The Associated Press a little over two years later about returning to performing. When asked if she’d sing one of her old hits at a then-upcoming event, she quickly retorted: “There’s no such thing as an old hit,” preferring the term “classic” instead.

“I could sing any number of songs that I’ve recorded through the years, easily, I could sing them, but I’m going to pick those songs that move me,” Flack said. “Now that’s hard to do. To be moved, to be moved constantly by your own songs.”

Related Posts

Default Thumbnail“Sing Your Song,” chronicling the life and times of extraordinary entertainer and social activist Harry Belafonte, debuts Oct. 17 on HBO Sevyn Streeter set to sing anthem at 76ers game on Dec. 16 Default ThumbnailSaatchi & Saatchi, Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Fest present Nothing Is Impossible Producer’s Award
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Phila Recycling

Categories

Philadelphia Recycling

Recent News

Politics

How Georgia’s Senate runoff between Walker and Warnock works

November 18, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: This combination of photos shows, Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaking to...

Stateside

PA Gaming Control Board fines casino for allowing underage gambling

November 18, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email Board also places seven adults on exclusion list for gambling at casinos while...

Travel

Looking for a hidden gem for your next winter getaway?  Meet Rapid City, South Dakota

November 18, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT If you love winter, there’s a vacation destination you’d find amazing that...

Seniors

Painful diabetes complication now being treated with established therapy option

November 18, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Neuropathy that is the damage of peripheral nerves that causes pain...

Go With The-Flo

A docuseries on the life of the late Nipsey Hussle is being produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter

November 18, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Nipsey Hussle (Shutterstock.com) By Flo Anthony Oscar winner Jamie Foxx attended...

Food And Beverage

Cooler weather means cozy family food

November 18, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Plant-Based Meatloaf Sandwiches FAMILY FEATURES After families across the country began...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff