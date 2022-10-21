Image

4:18 AM / Saturday October 22, 2022

Independence Blue Cross
20 Oct 2022

Review: Miko Marks draws on church roots and bridges genres

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
October 20, 2022 Category: Entertainment Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO: This cover image released by Redtone Records shows “Feel Like Going Home” by Miko Marks and the Resurrectors (Redtone Records via AP)

By STEVEN WINE

ASSOCIATED PRESS 

Miko Marks and the Resurrectors, “Feel Like Going Home” (Redtone Records)

Miko Marks created a buzz last month performing at AmericanaFest in Nashville, and his latest album is an engaging encore.

“Feel Like Going Home” is also the follow-up to “Our Country,” Marks’ 2021 album that marked the revival of her musical career after a hiatus of more than a decade to focus on family.

Marks joins a welcome trend of recent breakouts in country music by Black women who defy genre boundaries. Her new album draws on gospel, the blues, Motown, Memphis soul, Southern rock and more, the result an auditory rainbow to match the visual delight provided on stage by Marks and her band, the Resurrectors.

Marks never oversings, but every note is delivered with fervor on such subjects as deliverance, perseverance, transcendence, and empowerment. Her church roots are a unifying element, with singalong choruses out of the choir loft and ballads as prayer.

Steve Wyreman and Justin Phipps produced and wrote the material with Marks and make distinctive contributions on multiple instruments.

“Let me ride, ride, ride to the other side,” Marks sings on “The Other Side,” and Wyreman’s electric slide guitar emerges to show the way. His frantic playing provides an energetic push on “Trouble,” a topical stomper inspired by the late civil rights leader John Lewis. The song pairs passionate lyrics with an unspoken message: The joyful momentum of Marks’ music is not to be stopped.

Related Posts

Review: Lizzo’s new album will make you feel ‘Special’ Review: ‘MLK/FBI’ explores the roots of an American ill will Leon Bridges shares his evolution to ‘Gold-Diggers Sound’
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Local

AACC to host Annual Meeting and Awards Ceremony Oct. 26

October 20, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email On October 26, the African-American Chamber of Commerce of PA, NJ & DE...

Stateside

Court temporarily blocks Biden’s student loan forgiveness

October 21, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email By JIM SALTER ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal appeals court late Friday...

Week In Review

91-year-old activist releases 1st statement since stabbing

October 20, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Jean McGuire, then executive director of METCO, speak at a news...

Health

Support brain health: Simple ways to add to your wellness routine

October 20, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email Family Features When most people think of wellness, diet and exercise are the...

Food And Beverage

Put a plant-based twist on holiday baking

October 20, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Brulee Pumpkin Pie  Family Features Flavorful desserts are a staple of...

Sports

John Bartram Braves back on the football field after violence threat

October 20, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email By Napoleon F. Kingcade James Chapman, the football coach at Bartram High, has...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff