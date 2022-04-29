Image

8:43 AM / Saturday April 30, 2022

Independence Blue Cross
29 Apr 2022

Review: Actor Viola Davis bares her soul on way to ‘Finding Me’

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
April 29, 2022 Category: Entertainment Posted by:

By Douglass K. Daniel

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Brutally honest and honestly brutal, actor Viola Davis looks back on her childhood like the victim of a disaster still dazed by the experience but remembering every terrible moment.

Her alcoholic father routinely beat and bloodied her mother. Viola and her five siblings lived in a rat-filled house that lacked dependable heat and plumbing.

Often unwashed, they attended school in dirty clothes. Lunch at school was their only reliable meal.

Other children in the predominantly white town of Central Falls, Rhode Island, tormented Viola, shouting anti-Black epithets as they chased her after school and threw rocks.

This cover image released by HarperOne shows “Finding Me,” a memoir by Viola Davis. (HarperOne via AP)

All the school kids watched the day the fire engines came to save her home from a blaze. The humiliations were unending. Later, sexual abuse joined the list.

Today, Davis is a celebrated actress, winner of an Oscar (“Fences”), two Tonys (“King Hedley II” and “Fences”), an Emmy (“How to Get Away with Murder”) and many other honors.

Yet her self-imageself image as a fleeing 8-year-old — ugly, stupid, and unwanted because she was told so — never left.

What changed for Davis was how she looked back, seeing that child now as a survivor and appreciating the adult she became as one who had found joy, love, and accomplishment.

Image

To an observer, Davis had courage, even if she didn’t know it at the time. The introvert made a place for herself in school theater.

Viola Davis, the Oscar winner’s upcoming memoir, “Finding Me,” is Oprah Winfrey’s new book club pick. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

The troublesome student earned a scholarship for college and then a place at Juilliard.

The theater-struck but small-town girl endured life in New York with all the auditions and rejections facing an actor.

Working with the best when she was unsure of herself — Meryl Streep! — took some pluck. And when love finally opened its door, she stepped inside.

And now Davis writes a blistering memoir, not a rueful remembrance told in the kind of polished prose that suggests, well, it wasn’t all that bad. “Finding Me” is raw in its anger, shocking in its frankness, often downright vulgar — and wonderfully alive with Davis’ passion poured into every page.

Related Posts

Review: Actor Viola Davis bares soul on way to ‘Finding Me’ Viola Davis memoir ‘Finding Me’ scheduled for next April Watch Kareem Abdul-Jabbar interview Denzel Washington and Viola Davis about ‘Fences’
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Entertainment

CBS’ Miller to speak at University of New Orleans graduation

April 29, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Michelle Miller (Photo by Diane Bondareff/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)...

Go With The-Flo

2020 National Association of Broadcasters inducted anchor Lester Holt into its Broadcasting Hall of Fame

April 29, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Lester Holt (Photo: s_bukley / Shutterstock) By Flo Anthony The 2020...

Education

DR. HELENE D. GAYLE SELECTED AS SPELMAN COLLEGE’S 11TH PRESIDENT

April 27, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email Photo: Spelman University The Spelman College Board of Trustees has unanimously and enthusiastically...

Technology

EXPLAINER: What’s next now that Twitter agreed to Musk bid?

April 29, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: The Twitter splash page is seen on a digital device, Monday,...

Color Of Money

Equal pay: How women can benefit from a career in construction

April 29, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT The disruptions of the pandemic led to not only job losses but...

Health

What does a health and fitness coach do? Is it the career for you?

April 29, 2022

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT Health solutions and preventative wellness have never been more crucial. Today, six...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff