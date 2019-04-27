Image

4:41 PM / Saturday April 27, 2019

Visit Dorchester
27 Apr 2019

Report: Idris Elba marries model Sabrina Dhowre in Morocco

📷 Idris Elba with wife Sabrina Dhowre/Instagram

LONDON (AP) — British actor Idris Elba has married model Sabrina Dhowre in Morocco.

Images featured by British Vogue on Instagram showed the star of “Luther” sharing an embrace with Dhowre, a former Miss Vancouver. The magazine says the couple exchanged vows Friday at the Ksar Char Bagh hotel in Marrakesh.

The bride wore custom gowns by Vera Wang. For the ceremony, she wore a classic white off shoulder gown and later changed into an embroidered dress with pearls and gemstones. Elba wore a bespoke suit by Ozwald Boateng.

The celebrations were spread over three days, with guests attending a “colors of the Souk” dinner the evening before.

Elba proposed last year by dropping to one knee before a screening of his film “Yardie” at the Rio Cinema in east London.

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff