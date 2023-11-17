Image

1:47 AM / Saturday November 18, 2023

17 Nov 2023

Remembering legendary saxophonist Tony Williams  (1931-2023)

November 17, 2023 Category: Entertainment Posted by:

Tony Williams, who lived a full life of 92 years and was one of the legendary alto saxophonists who truly represented “The Sound Of Philadelphia” departed this life on Saturday, November 11, 2023. 

Williams was  a jazz musician for over 50 years.  Born July 2, 1931, Williams spent his early years raised in Chattanooga, Tennessee, his family later moved up north, where he grew up outside of Philadelphia in Crestmont, Pennsylvania.  

Williams grew up playing the horn as a youngster and soon discovered his love for music. He played in school bands in high school (Abington High School) and later went to college at Tennessee A & I (presently known as Tennessee State University), played with their band and was an outstanding sprinter on their track team. He later transferred to Central State University in Ohio and hooked up with music and athletic opportunities there.

Williams also had a passion to “keep jazz alive,” so it was not enough for him just to be a professional musician. He had to give back, and he did it in a way that could not be matched by many.

Williams started a jazz theory and music program and jazz band at Ada H. Lewis Middle School. Not long after, he founded the Mount Airy Cultural Center, Inc. of which he was the founder and director. To learn more about the center, visit: www.maccjazz.org.

Williams’ Celebration of Life Service will be held at Salem Baptist Church, located at 2741 Woodland Road, Abington, PA 19001 on Monday, November 20. Viewing is 8-10 a.m. and the service will begin at 10 a.m.

