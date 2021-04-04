Image

7:50 PM / Sunday April 4, 2021

Independence Blue Cross
4 Apr 2021

Rapper DMX on life support after heart attack, lawyer says

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
April 4, 2021 Category: Entertainment Posted by:

By DAVE COLLINS and JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.

DMX’s longtime New York-based lawyer, Murray Richman, said the rapper was on life support Saturday evening at White Plains Hospital.

“He had a heart attack. He’s quite ill,” Richman said.

Richman said he could not confirm reports that DMX, 50, overdosed on drugs and was not sure what caused the heart attack.

Image

“I’m very sad about it, extremely sad. He’s like my son,” Richman said. “He’s just a tremendous person, tremendous entertainer, tremendous human being. And so much to offer, so much to say. Not the run-of-the-mill rapper. A person of great depth.”

On Saturday night, the TMZ.com website reported that it received a statement from a representative of DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, that said: “Last night Earl ‘DMX’ Simmons was rushed to the hospital after collapsing at home. At this time he remains in ICU in critical condition. Earl has been a warrior his entire life. This situation represents yet another road he must conquer.

“The Simmons Family appreciates the overwhelming outpouring of heartfelt love, encouragement, support and prayers for Earl. Earl is someone whose life and music have been a source of inspiration and strength to so many people around the world. It is reassuring to see his fans return that same passion and energy to him during his time of need.”

DMX made a splash in rap music in 1998 with his first studio album “It’s Dark and Hell is Hot,” which debuted No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The multiplatinum selling album was anchored by several hits including “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem,” “Get At Me Dog” and “Stop Being Greedy.”

The rapper had four other chart-topping albums including “…And Then There Was X,” “Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood,” “The Great Depression” and “Grand Champ.” He has released seven albums and earned three Grammy nominations.

Along with his music career, DMX paved his way as an actor. He starred in the 1998 film “Belly” and appeared in “Romeo Must Die” a couple years later with Jet Li and the late singer Aaliyah. DMX and Aaliyah teamed up for the film’s soundtrack song “Come Back in One Piece.”

The rapper also starred in “Exit Wounds” with Steven Seagal and “Cradle 2 the Grave” with Li.

Over the years, DMX has battled with substance abuse. The rapper canceled a series of shows to check himself into a rehabilitation facility in 2019. In an Instagram post, his team said he apologized for the canceled shows and thanked his fans for the continued support.

Last year, DMX faced off against Snoop Dogg in a Verzuz battle, which drew more than 500,000 viewers.

___

Associated Press writers Dave Collins reported from Hartford, Connecticut, and Jonathan Landrum Jr. reported from Los Angeles.

Related Posts

Rumor Control: Rapper Rick Ross in NOT on life support Lawyer says Rapper T.I. ‘wrongfully arrested’ near his home ‘Glamorous Life’ rapper Cool C execution set for January 2015 for murder of Ofc. Lauretha Vaird
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Sun Report

COVID-19 relief bill offers long-denied aid to Black farmers

March 25, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Soul City Farm owner LaTonya Andrews  (Photo courtesy of LaTonya Andrews)...

Politics

Amid border surge, confusion reigns over Biden policies

March 25, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Migrants line up for a free meal donated by a local...

Entertainment

Rapper DMX on life support after heart attack, lawyer says

April 4, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email By DAVE COLLINS and JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. DMX’s longtime New York-based lawyer, Murray...

Color Of Money

Smart Clicks: How to shop online like a pro

March 26, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email FAMILY FEATURES Over the past year, online shopping has become the norm for...

Health

Make heart health part of your self-care routine

March 26, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email FAMILY FEATURES Devoting a little time every day to care for yourself can...

Seniors

Here’s why you should consider seeing a geriatrician

March 26, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT  It comes as second nature for most parents to take their children...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff