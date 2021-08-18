Image

9:29 AM / Thursday August 19, 2021

Independence Blue Cross
18 Aug 2021

R. Kelly due back in court for opening of sex abuse trial

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
August 18, 2021 Category: Entertainment Posted by:

By TOM HAYS

NEW YORK (AP) — R&B star R. Kelly will be back in a criminal court on Wednesday, this time for opening statements in his long-anticipated federal trial arising from years of allegations that he sexually abused women and girls while pursuing fame and fortune.

More than a decade has passed since Kelly was acquitted in a 2008 child pornography case in Chicago. It was a reprieve that allowed his music career to continue until the #MeToo era caught up with him, emboldening alleged victims to come forward.

The women’s stories got wide exposure with the Lifetime documentary “Surviving R. Kelly.” The series explored how an entourage of supporters protected Kelly and silenced his victims for decades, foreshadowing a federal racketeering conspiracy case that landed in Kelly in jail in 2019.

Image

Prosecutors in Brooklyn have lined up multiple female accusers — mostly referred to in court as “Jane Does” — and cooperating former associates who have never spoken publicly before about their experiences with Kelly.ADVERTISEMENT

They’re expected to offer testimony about how Kelly’s managers, bodyguards and other employees helped him recruit women and girls — and sometimes boys — for sexual exploitation. They say the group selected victims at concerts and other venues and arranged for them to travel to see Kelly in the New York City area and elsewhere, in violation of the Mann Act, the 1910 law that made it illegal to “transport any woman or girl” across state lines “for any immoral purpose.”

When the women and girls arrived at their lodgings, a member of Kelly’s entourage would set down rules about not speaking to each other, how they should dress and how they needed permission from Kelly before eating or going to the bathroom, prosecutors say. Also, they allegedly were required to call him “Daddy.”

Defense lawyers have countered by saying Kelly’s alleged victims were groupies who turned up at his shows and made it known they “were dying to be with him.” The women only started accusing him of abuse years later when public sentiment shifted against him, they said.

Kelly, 54, is perhaps best known for his smash hit “I Believe I Can Fly,” a 1996 song that became an inspirational anthem played at school graduations, weddings, advertisements and elsewhere.

An anonymous jury made up of seven men and five women have been sworn in to hear the case. The trial, coming after several delays due mostly to the pandemic, will unfold under coronavirus precautions restricting the press and the public to overflow courtrooms with video feeds.

The New York case is only part of the legal peril facing the singer, born Robert Sylvester Kelly. He also has pleaded not guilty to sex-related charges in Illinois and Minnesota.

Related Posts

R&B star R Kelly jurors summoned for sex trafficking trial R. Kelly charged with paying bribe before marrying Aaliyah R. Kelly pleads not guilty to sexually abusing women, girls
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Week In Review

New push to disband Minneapolis police after Floyd’s death

August 12, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo speaks during a news conference accompanied...

Food And Beverage

What’s Cookin’? “Power Balls”

August 12, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email Tweet Share Pin Email Related Posts Why Carville won’t apologize to Obama for...

Health

Protect yourself and others from delta: masks required indoors and at large outdoor gatherings in Philadelphia

August 12, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email James Garrow  Board of Health Department of Public Health Cities and states throughout...

Politics

Big win for $1T infrastructure bill: Senate shows it can act

August 12, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at the Capitol as the Senate...

Color Of Money

Driving Diversity: How business leaders can spur workplace change

August 12, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email FAMILY FEATURES The spotlight on inequality is driving increased dialogue and inspiring change...

Style

Tips for elevating your man cave into the ultimate retreat

August 12, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT The desire to have a personal retreat within a home transcends generations,...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff