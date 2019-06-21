Places to go in Philly for the rest of June

ABOVE PHOTO: A girl with an American Flag at the Party on the Parkway A girl with an American Flag at the Party on the Parkway (Photo by J. Fusco for Visit Philadelphia)

VISITPHILLY.COM

Philadelphia Juneteenth Parade and Festival

Philadelphia’s Juneteenth celebration includes a parade of impressive floats, colorful costumes and live music.

Saturday, June 22, 2019 | 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

West Philly’s Malcolm X Park and the areas surrounding it host a special celebration to mark the anniversary of the ratification of the 13th Amendment — also known as Juneteenth. The event features a parade starting at 52nd and Jefferson streets and a music festival at the park.

Where: Malcolm X Park, 5100 Pine Street

Manayunk Arts Festival Manayunk Arts Festival (Photo by J. Fusco for Visit Philadelphia)

Manayunk Arts Festival

June 22-23, 2019 | 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Hundreds of artists from around the nation set up shop during the massive two-day Manayunk Arts Festival, the region’s largest outdoor juried arts fest. Attendees can peruse and purchase jewelry, ceramics, woodworks and sculptures up and down Main Street.

Where: Main Street, Manayunk

Art and Wine Festival at Peddler’s Village

June 22-23, 2019

Wine tastings, performance art, painting classes and outdoor dining make up Peddler’s Village’s Art and Wine Festival, a two-day event at the Bucks County attraction.

Where: Peddler’s Village, 2400 Street Road, New Hope

Philadelphia’s Juneteenth celebration includes a parade of impressive floats, colorful costumes and live music. (Photo by A. Ricketts for Visit Philadelphia)

WDAS Block Party at The Mann Center

Saturday, June 29, 2019 | 6 p.m.

The stage at The Mann Center for the Performing Arts welcomes major R&B stars like Jill Scott and Jazmine Sullivan for the WDAS Summer Block Party on Saturday, June 29. The all-ages show is an affordable outing, with lawn seats starting at $35 a person.

Where: The Mann Center for the Performing Arts, 5201 Parkside Avenue

Wawa Welcome America

June 29 – July 4, 2019

It’s no surprise that the birthplace of America hosts an epic July 4th celebration every year. Known as Wawa Welcome America, the event kicks off on June 29 for a full six days of happenings of free museum admission, concerts, fireworks and so much more.

The free concert on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on July 4th features a different set of talented musicians each year, and 2019’s headliners are Jennifer Hudson and Meghan Trainor!

Where: Locations TBA