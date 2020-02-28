PJP At Waldorf School Jazz Brunch

The Philadelphia Jazz Project (PJP) has been invited to participate in The Waldorf School of Philadelphia’s 2nd annual Black History Brunch and Celebration. It takes place on Saturday, February 29 from 10am-2pm at The Waldorf School of Philadelphia, located at 6000 Wayne Avenue.

Homer Jackson, the director of the Philadelphia Jazz Project, will give a presentation featuring video highlights of their many events and discuss their recent book, “Philadelphia Jazz Stories Illustrated: Volume One.”

The book is a colorful collection of memories and historical accounts from, or about key figures of Philly’s Jazz community,including musicians such as Odean Pope, Rashied Ali, Barbara Montgomery, Bootsie Barnes, Mickey Roker and others. Each story is accompanied by an exquisite illustration by visual artists like Jerry Pinkney, Michelle Ortiz, Eric Battle and many others. It will be available at a price of $40.00 at the event.

There will also be performances by Daud El-Bakara & Micah Graves, DJ B-Math and other activities for adults and children as well. Brunch refreshments are being provided by TRIBU & Red Bay Coffee.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information contact: [email protected] .