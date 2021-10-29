Image

9:46 AM / Friday October 29, 2021

Independence Blue Cross
29 Oct 2021

Peter Scolari of ‘Newhart,’ ‘Bosom Buddies,’ dies at 66

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
October 29, 2021 Category: Entertainment Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO: Peter Scolari at the 2016 Primetime Creative Emmy Awards – Day 2 – Press Room at the Microsoft Theater on September 11, 2016 in Los Angeles, CA

By Lynn Elber

ASSOCIATED PRESS

LOS ANGELES — Peter Scolari, a versatile character actor whose television roles included a yuppie producer on “Newhart” and a closeted dad on “Girls” and who was on Broadway with longtime friend Tom Hanks in “Lucky Guy,” has died. He was 66.

Scolari died Friday morning in New York after fighting cancer for two years, according to Ellen Lubin Sanitsky, his manager.

He first gained attention as the then-unknown Hanks’ co-star in the 1980-82 sitcom “Bosom Buddies,” in which their characters disguised themselves as women to live in affordable, females-only housing.

The two actors went on to work together in projects including Hanks’ 1996 movie directorial debut “That Thing You Do!” and in 2013’s “Lucky Guy,” Nora Ephron’s play about newspaper columnist Mike McAlary.

Scolari also performed on Broadway in “Wicked.” “Hairspray” and 2014’s “Bronx Bombers,” in which he played baseball’s Yogi Berra.

“We were friends and colleagues for over 40 years,” Bob Newhart said in a statement to The Associated Press. He said the contributions of on-screen couple Scolari and Julia Duffy in “Newhart” were an “essential part” of the show’s success.

“In life, he was a fantastic person, and it was a joy to work together. He will be sorely missed and his passing at 66 is much too early,” said Newhart, who is 92.

Scolari’s recent roles included Bishop Thomas Marx on the supernatural series “Evil.” Series co-creator Robert King remembered him Tuesday as “just wonderful.”

He was “one of the funniest — sneakily funny — actors we’ve worked with. He always took a nothing scene and found different ways to twist it, and throw in odd pauses that made it jump,” King said on Twitter.

He received three Emmy nominations playing husband to Duffy’s Stephanie and colleague to Newhart’s inn owner and local TV host in the 1982-90 sitcom.

“No better partner,” Duffy posted on Twitter, along with a broken-heart emoji and a photo of a scene in which she and Scolari are dancing a tango.

In 2016, he won an Emmy Award for the role of Ted Horvath, father to Lena Dunham’s Hannah, in “Girls.” In the course of the dramedy created by Dunham, Ted comes out as gay and leaves his wife to find fulfillment.

Image

In an Instagram post, Dunham said she “couldn’t have been raised up by a better TV ‘papa.’ Thank you, Scolari, for every chat between set ups, every hug onscreen and off and every ‘Oh, Jeez.’ We will miss you so much.”

Harvey Fierstein, who starred in “Hairspray,” tweeted there “wasn’t a sweeter man on the planet.”

Scolari’s more than four-decade career included numerous guest roles on series including “ER,” “White Collar” and “Blue Bloods.”

A New York native whose previous marriages ended in divorce, he’s survived by his wife, actor Tracy Shayne, who played opposite him as Berra’s wife in “Bronx Bombers.” Other survivors include his children Nicholas, Joseph, Keaton, and Cali.

Related Posts

“Good Times’” Ja’Net DuBois dies; co-wrote ‘Jeffersons’ theme Yaphet Kotto of ‘Live and Let Die,’ ‘Alien,’ dies at 81 Broadway veteran Nick Cordero dies from virus complications
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Politics

Senate GOP again blocks Democrats’ election bill

October 21, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks to the media...

Sports

NAACP Urges Professional Athletes In Free Agency to Avoid Texas

October 29, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email In response to the most recent attacks on voting rights and reproductive care,...

Health

Flu shots for two: Protect yourself during pregnancy and your baby after birth

October 29, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT The phrase “two for one” suggests a great deal: getting twice the...

Go With The-Flo

Rev. Al Sharpton is calling for a street in New York named after Robert E. Lee to be renamed in honor Colin Powell

October 21, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO:  Rev. Al Sharpton By Flo Anthony After waving to a crowd...

Travel

Ready for adventure? Consider exploring this network of spectacular drives

October 21, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT There’s nothing quite like packing up your car and heading out onto...

Color Of Money

HUD Secretary Fudge joins PHA and the City of Philadelphia to celebrate completion of New Norris Homes and North Central Choice Implementation Plan

October 29, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: It’s All About the People: The North Central Choice Neighborhood Implementation Grant...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff