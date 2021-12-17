Pennsylvania Potato Grower’s top off 100 years with new, traditional offerings at Pennsylvania Farm Show

ABOVE PHOTO: 2022 PENNSYLVANIA FARM SHOW VISITORS ARE INVITED TO CELEBRATE the centennial of the Pennsylvania Co-Operative Potato Growers and enjoy local potato products throughout the 106th Pennsylvania Farm Show at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg. The Co-Operative is excited to be back with its Pennsylvania Farm Show traditions including fresh made-to-order potato donuts, French fries, and baked potatoes. New this year, the Co-Operative will be offering sour cream, cheddar cheese, and bacon as toppings for the famed baked potatoes, as well as adding potato pierogies boiled in butter and onions to the lineup of potato favorites in the PA Preferred® Food Court.

HARRISBURG–Celebrate the centennial of the Pennsylvania Co-Operative Potato Growers and enjoy local potato products throughout the 106th Pennsylvania Farm Show including in the PA Preferred® Food Court and at the Farmer’s Market in the Main Expo Hall at this year’s show located at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg.

“The Co-Operative is excited to be back in-person at this year’s show with our Pennsylvania Farm Show traditions such as the state’s favorite potato donuts, fresh cut French fries, and delicious baked potatoes,” said Nathan Tallman, Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Co-Operative Potato Growers. Inc. “For the first time, we are offering sour cream, cheddar cheese, and bacon as toppings for the famed baked potatoes.

“We have also added potato pierogies boiled in butter and onions to the lineup of potato favorites in the PA Preferred® Food Court.”

The Co-Operative will again be featured in the Pennsylvania Farm Show Farmer’s Market as part of the Pennsylvania Farm Show. The market highlights a variety of agricultural products for visitors to sample.

The market stands are located in the Main Expo Hall of the complex and will be open beginning Saturday, January 8, and be operating the entirety of the show.

“Visitors will have the opportunity to meet and talk with our local potato growers at the stand, as well as the younger visitors can participate in a hands-on potato activity and see in-person a real potato plant growing,” added Tallman.

The potato donuts, French fries, and baked potatoes can be enjoyed by stopping into the PA Preferred Food Court and the Food Annex in the Main Expo Hall, while the potato pierogies will only be available at the PA Preferred Food Court.

Visitors can also learn different ways to prepare potatoes at the Culinary Connection Stage in the Main Expo Hall during “Tater Tuesday” on January 11. After each cooking demonstration, visitors are able to taste samples and pick up a free Preferred® cookbook that includes recipes featured throughout the entire week to enjoy at home.

The Pennsylvania Farm Show is the nation’s largest indoor agricultural event, and runs January 8-15, 2022 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center. The PA Preferred Food Court in the GIANT Expo Hall will be open from 12:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Friday, January 7.