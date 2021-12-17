Image

3:34 PM / Friday December 17, 2021

Independence Blue Cross
17 Dec 2021

Pennsylvania Potato Grower’s top off 100 years with new, traditional offerings at Pennsylvania Farm Show

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
December 17, 2021 Category: Entertainment Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO: 2022 PENNSYLVANIA FARM SHOW VISITORS ARE INVITED TO CELEBRATE the centennial of the Pennsylvania Co-Operative Potato Growers and enjoy local potato products throughout the 106th Pennsylvania Farm Show at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg. The Co-Operative is excited to be back with its Pennsylvania Farm Show traditions including fresh made-to-order potato donuts, French fries, and baked potatoes. New this year, the Co-Operative will be offering sour cream, cheddar cheese, and bacon as toppings for the famed baked potatoes, as well as adding potato pierogies boiled in butter and onions to the lineup of potato favorites in the PA Preferred® Food Court.   

HARRISBURG–Celebrate the centennial of the Pennsylvania Co-Operative Potato Growers and enjoy local potato products throughout the 106th Pennsylvania Farm Show including in the PA Preferred® Food Court and at the Farmer’s Market in the Main Expo Hall at this year’s show located at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg.  

“The Co-Operative is excited to be back in-person at this year’s show with our Pennsylvania Farm Show traditions such as the state’s favorite potato donuts, fresh cut French fries, and delicious baked potatoes,” said Nathan Tallman, Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Co-Operative Potato Growers. Inc. “For the first time, we are offering sour cream, cheddar cheese, and bacon as toppings for the famed baked potatoes.  

“We have also added potato pierogies boiled in butter and onions to the lineup of potato favorites in the PA Preferred® Food Court.”   

The Co-Operative will again be featured in the Pennsylvania Farm Show Farmer’s Market as part of the Pennsylvania Farm Show. The market highlights a variety of agricultural products for visitors to sample.

The market stands are located in the Main Expo Hall of the complex and will be open beginning Saturday, January 8, and be operating the entirety of the show.  

“Visitors will have the opportunity to meet and talk with our local potato growers at the stand, as well as the younger visitors can participate in a hands-on potato activity and see in-person a real potato plant growing,” added Tallman.   

Image

The potato donuts, French fries, and baked potatoes can be enjoyed by stopping into the PA Preferred Food Court and the Food Annex in the Main Expo Hall, while the potato pierogies will only be available at the PA Preferred Food Court.   

Visitors can also learn different ways to prepare potatoes at the Culinary Connection Stage in the Main Expo Hall during “Tater Tuesday” on January 11. After each cooking demonstration, visitors are able to taste samples and pick up a free Preferred® cookbook that includes recipes featured throughout the entire week to enjoy at home.  

The Pennsylvania Farm Show is the nation’s largest indoor agricultural event, and runs January 8-15, 2022 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center. The PA Preferred Food Court in the GIANT Expo Hall will be open from 12:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Friday, January 7.

Related Posts

Default ThumbnailSummer grilling meets healthy potato salad Farm-to-table finds–bring the freshness home Down On The Farm
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Politics

House votes to hold Mark Meadows in contempt in Jan. 6 probe

December 17, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: White House chief of staff Mark Meadows walks on the South...

Education

Pennsylvania high court throws out mask mandate for schools

December 17, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email By Mark Scolforo ASSOCIATED PRESS HARRISBURG, Pa.–A statewide mask mandate for Pennsylvania schoolchildren...

Health

Straight facts about Omega-3s and heart health

December 17, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email FAMILY FEATURES Many people are familiar with omega-3 fatty acids, and some of...

Color Of Money

Tips for small businesses inspired by 2022 tech trends

December 17, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT Small businesses are important parts of communities and a key driving factor...

Seniors

How to help reduce the chance of a second heart attack or clot-related stroke

December 17, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT Sponsored by Bayer According to the American Heart Association, one in four...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of December 19, 2021

December 17, 2021

Tweet Share Pin Email All Signs: This week tension between conservative Saturn and unconventional Uranus will create...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff