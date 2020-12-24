Image

2:50 AM / Friday December 25, 2020

Independence Blue Cross
24 Dec 2020

On a mission: Tom Cruise insists on social distancing on set

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
December 24, 2020 Category: Entertainment Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO: Actor Tom Cruise wears a face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as he greets fans during a break from shooting Mission Impossible 7, along Rome’s Fori Imperiali avenue, with the ancient Colosseum in the background, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

associated press

LONDON — Tom Cruise launched an expletive-laden rant at colleagues on the set of his latest “Mission: Impossible” movie, after he reportedly spotted two workers failing to respect social distancing rules.

In audio released by the Sun tabloid, the 58-year-old Hollywood star can be heard warning that anyone caught not following the rules to stay at least 2 meters (more than 6.5 feet) away from others will be fired.

“If I see you doing it again, you’re f—-ing gone and if anyone on this crew does it, that’s it,” he is heard saying on the audio recorded during filming in Britain. “That’s it. No apologies.”

During his outburst at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, which is around 30 miles (around 50 kilometers) north of London, Cruise catalogued the difficulties he and everyone in the film industry are facing during the coronavirus pandemic. The timing of the outburst was not clear, though the Sun said production of the movie returned to Britain two weeks ago.

Many movies have either been delayed until after the pandemic is over or because of COVID-related delays on set, including the seventh instalment of the “Mission: Impossible” franchise.

During his outburst, Cruise notes the higher costs for insuring a movie in these times. He also voices his concerns about the direct impact on families and their ability to pay bills if the movie shuts down.

Image

“That’s what I sleep with every night,” he said. “Do you understand the responsibility that you have?”

Cruise’s publicist didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Related Posts

Before you cruise, embark on a fun-finding mission in your port city Default ThumbnailNational Cruise Vacation Week: Big Savings, Great Value During ‘World’s Largest Cruise Sale’ October 21-27 With planned and social distancing, visitors can enjoy easy meaningful holiday moments in Philadelphia
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Commentary

Behold Our Great Victory

December 24, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email By Jeff Winbush The 2020 presidential election ended over a month ago. In...

Entertainment

On a mission: Tom Cruise insists on social distancing on set

December 24, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Actor Tom Cruise wears a face mask to prevent the spread...

Style

Enrich home design with a timeless sense of style

December 24, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT The worlds of fashion and interior design intersect in more ways than...

Color Of Money

Ten tips to support small businesses

December 24, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email BPT The COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult on small businesses. Whether it’s a...

Stateside

NAACP files suit over Erie highway plan, waterfront access

December 24, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Aerial photo of Bayfront Parkway (Photo/bayfrontparkwayproject.com)  By Michael Rubinkam ASSOCIATED PRESS  Pennsylvania’s...

Seniors

Seniors: Get Your Flu Shot – It’s Important!

December 24, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email Family Features Getting vaccinated for the flu is more important than ever. Not...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff