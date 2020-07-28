Image

3:02 PM / Tuesday July 28, 2020

Independence Blue Cross
28 Jul 2020

Octavia Spencer: Cast more actors with disabilities

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
July 28, 2020 Category: Entertainment Posted by:

BOSTON (AP) —Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer says Hollywood needs to do better casting people with disabilities.

The star of “The Help” and “Hidden Figures” is part of a new video campaign timed with the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act this month.

“Casting able-bodied actors in roles for characters with disabilities is offensive, unjust, and deprives an entire community of people from opportunities,” she says in the nearly three-minute clip.

Spencer argues that the industry needs to recognize that “nothing can replace lived experience and authentic representation.” She also notes how the entertainment industry has been notoriously slow at embracing diversity.

Image

“It’s only been a few decades since white actors would portray Black, Asian and even Native American characters on screen,” Spencer says. ”There is no reason that we should continue to repeat the same mistakes of the past. Together, we should and can do better.”

The campaign was launched by the Ruderman Family Foundation, a Boston-based organization that advocates for people with disabilities.

The foundation earlier this year issued an open letter to the entertainment industry making a similar plea that was signed by George Clooney, Joaquin Phoenix, Ed Norton, Bryan Cranston, Mark Ruffalo, Glenn Close, Eva Longoria and other prominent names in Hollywood.

Related Posts

Kevin Costner and Octavia Spencer play grandparents in custody battle in new drama, ‘Black and White’ Default Thumbnail‘The Help’ cleans up at SAG Awards: Davis, Spencer, cast win Big Octavia Spencer has optioned a book on Madam C.J. Walker
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Independence Blue Cross

Recent News

Sun Report

Civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis lies in state at Capitol

July 28, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email By BILL BARROW and ANDREW TAYLOR WASHINGTON (AP) — In a solemn display...

Entertainment

Octavia Spencer: Cast more actors with disabilities

July 28, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email BOSTON (AP) —Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer says Hollywood needs to do better casting...

Stateside

John Lewis funeral to be held at Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist

July 23, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) ATLANTA (AP) — The funeral for the late civil rights...

Commentary

SUNrise: cj speaks… From whence we came, where do we go now?

July 24, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email As we are waking up to see what the world has going on...

Food And Beverage

Flavorful, fun Japanese-inspired lunches to cook with your kids

July 24, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Miso-Glazed Salmon Bento Learn to prepare authentic pantry-friendly meals and bento...

Go With The-Flo

Tamar Braxton has been moved to a hospital in Los Angeles for specialized treatment that focuses on mental health

July 24, 2020

Tweet Share Pin Email ABOVE PHOTO: Tamar Braxton  (Photo: Jamie Lamor Thompson / shutterstock) Florence Anthony According...

Independence Blue Cross

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff