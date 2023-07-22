Image

9:00 AM / Saturday July 22, 2023

Independence Blue Cross
21 Jul 2023

Movies and TV shows affected by Hollywood actors and screenwriters’ strikes

July 21, 2023

ASSOCIATED PRESS
ABOVE PHOTO: STRIKING WRITERS AND ACTORS CHANT AS THEY WALK A PICKET LINE, Monday, July 17, 2023, in New York. Three years after the pandemic brought Hollywood to a standstill, the film and TV industry has again ground to a halt. This time, though, the industry is engaged in a bitter battle over how streaming has upended the economics of entertainment. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Hollywood productions and promotional tours around the world have been put on indefinite hold as actors join writers on the picket lines as they seek new contracts with studios and streaming services.

Late-night talk shows and many television productions were put on long-term hiatus due to the writers’ strike, and now movie tentpoles, some in mid-production, are shutting down too. They include Ridley Scott’s “Gladiator” sequel, with Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal, and Marvel and Disney’s “Deadpool 3,” starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

Although there may not be an immediate effect on movie releases in the coming months, with many films having already completed principal photography, those coming next year are another story.
Here’s a selected look at shows and films in suspension.

MOVIES IN PRODUCTION THAT HAVE SHUT DOWN DURING ACTORS STRIKE
“Deadpool 3” – Disney/Marvel (May 3, 2024)
“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part II” – Paramount (June 28, 2024)
“Gladiator 2” – Paramount (Nov. 24, 2024)
“Lilo & Stitch” – Disney (TBD)
“Venom 3” – Sony (TBD)
Untitled Brad Pitt F1 Film – Apple (TBD)

SHOWS THAT HAVE PAUSED WORK DURING WRITERS STRIKE
“Stranger Things” — Netflix
“Cobra Kai” — Netflix
“Big Mouth” — Netflix
“American Horror Story” — FX
“Yellowjackets” — Showtime
“Billions” — Showtime
“The Chi” — Showtime
“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight” — HBO
“Hacks” — Max
“Penguin” — Max
“Duster” — Max
“1923” — Paramount+
“Severance” — Apple TV+
“Metropolis” — Apple TV+
“Daredevil: Born Again” — Disney+
“FBI: Most Wanted” — CBS
“Abbott Elementary” — ABC
“Family Guy” — Fox
“American Dad” — Fox

SHOWS THAT HAVE CANCELED EPISODES DURING WRITERS STRIKE
“Jimmy Kimmel Live” — ABC
“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” — CBS
“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” — NBC
“Late Night With Seth Myers” — NBC
“Saturday Night Live” — NBC
“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” — HBO

